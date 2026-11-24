MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Airborne Electronic Warfare Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global airborne electronic warfare market is expected to reach an estimated $23 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2026 to 2035. Growth is being driven by increasing demand for advanced electronic warfare systems, rising defense investment in airborne capabilities, and the growing need for spectrum dominance technologies.

The market outlook remains promising, with significant opportunities across fixed wing and rotary wing platforms.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the type category, electronic attack is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period.

Within the application category, fixed wing is expected to experience higher growth. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Emerging Trends in the Airborne Electronic Warfare Market

The market is evolving as armed forces respond to increasingly complex electromagnetic threats and adopt more connected, software-driven defense systems. Key trends include:



AI and machine learning integration: AI-enabled systems support faster threat identification, real-time analysis, adaptive jamming, and more accurate responses in congested electromagnetic environments.

Miniaturization and platform diversification: Smaller, lighter electronic warfare payloads are expanding deployment across UAVs, compact aircraft, and existing airborne platforms while reducing integration time and cost.

Cyber-electronic warfare convergence: Integrated cyber and electromagnetic capabilities are becoming essential for countering hybrid threats and supporting coordinated multi-domain operations.

Counter-drone capabilities: Demand is increasing for systems that detect, identify, jam, or spoof hostile unmanned aerial systems used for surveillance and attack missions. Stricter regulatory oversight: Export controls and technology-transfer restrictions are shaping market access, domestic development programs, and strategic partnerships.

Recent Developments in the Airborne Electronic Warfare Market



Defense organizations are procuring advanced systems with improved jamming, deception, signal intelligence, and multi-spectrum operating capabilities.

Automation is reducing operator workload and enabling faster decision-making, target identification, and countermeasure deployment.

UAV-based electronic warfare is expanding across reconnaissance, electronic attack, border security, and tactical intelligence missions.

Higher defense budgets and international alliances are accelerating modernization programs, joint development, and technology sharing. Suppliers are introducing specialized solutions for aircraft self-protection, missile defense, electronic support, and mission-specific operating requirements.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Airborne Electronic Warfare Market



Military aircraft modernization: Upgrades to fighter jets, bombers, surveillance aircraft, and transport platforms are creating demand for radar warning receivers, electronic countermeasures, and communication jamming systems.

UAV electronic warfare payloads: Compact and power-efficient modules for tactical drones and long-endurance UAVs offer opportunities in reconnaissance, signal intelligence, and electronic attack.

Next-generation capabilities: Investment in software-defined radio, automated threat analysis, open architectures, and cyber-electronic warfare can support adaptable and future-ready systems.

Regional expansion: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific remain major markets, while defense modernization in the Middle East and Africa creates additional opportunities. Strategic collaboration: Co-development, local manufacturing, technology transfer, and joint research programs can improve market access and align products with national security requirements.

Airborne Electronic Warfare Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Technological innovation: Advances in jamming, radar warning, signal intelligence, and automated countermeasures are improving operational effectiveness and platform survivability.

Increasing defense budgets: Geopolitical tensions and military modernization programs are supporting greater investment in airborne electronic warfare capabilities.

Escalating electronic threats: The growing use of jamming, signal interception, cyber-attacks, and unmanned systems is increasing demand for resilient and adaptive solutions. Broader security applications: Aviation, maritime, surveillance, and critical infrastructure operators are adopting related technologies for electronic threat detection and protection.

Market Challenges



High lifecycle costs: Research, testing, integration, maintenance, and recurring upgrades require substantial investment.

Integration complexity: Compatibility, interoperability, cybersecurity, and platform constraints can delay deployment and increase program costs. Regulatory and export restrictions: Controls on sensitive defense technologies can limit international sales, technology transfer, and market entry.

Despite these challenges, the market retains a strong growth outlook as defense organizations prioritize spectrum superiority, platform protection, and rapid response to evolving threats.

List of Airborne Electronic Warfare Companies

Competition is based on product performance, reliability, technological capability, and platform integration. Leading companies are investing in R&D, manufacturing capacity, infrastructure, and value-chain partnerships to develop advanced solutions, improve cost efficiency, and expand their customer bases.

Companies profiled in the report include:



BAE Systems

Thales Group

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Lockheed Martin

Leonardo

General Dynamics

Elbit Systems

L3Harris Technologies Cobham

Country Wise Outlook for the Airborne Electronic Warfare Market



United States: The United States continues to invest in next-generation radar jamming, deception, and electronic attack technologies. Priorities include AI-enabled threat response, upgrades to platforms such as the EA-18G Growler, cyber-electronic warfare integration, and greater interoperability with allied forces.

China: China is accelerating indigenous development of electronic warfare aircraft, pods, jamming systems, and deception capabilities. Its strategy emphasizes technological self-sufficiency and integration with cyber, satellite, fighter, and bomber operations.

Germany: Germany is modernizing electronic attack, protection, radar warning, and support capabilities for aircraft including the Eurofighter Typhoon. Programs emphasize NATO interoperability and collaboration with European defense partners.

India: India is expanding domestic development while procuring advanced systems from international suppliers. Current efforts focus on upgrading fighter and transport aircraft and integrating electronic warfare with cyber and space-based capabilities. Japan: Japan is strengthening aircraft survivability, electronic intelligence, surveillance, and missile-defense integration in response to regional security threats. Investment is also supporting more autonomous and advanced electronic warfare systems.

Features of the Global Airborne Electronic Warfare Market



Market Size Estimates: Airborne electronic warfare market size estimates in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends from 2019 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2035 across major categories and regions.

Regional Analysis: Market analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Evaluation of opportunities across technologies, applications, platforms, and regions.

Strategic Analysis: Coverage of M&A, new product development, competitive positioning, and industry initiatives. Competitive Analysis: Assessment of industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

What are the most promising high-growth opportunities by type, application, and region?Which market categories are expected to grow most rapidly, and why?Which region is expected to record the fastest growth, and why?What factors are influencing market dynamics, challenges, and business risks?What competitive threats and commercial risks affect market participants?Which emerging trends are shaping the market?How are customer requirements changing?What recent developments are influencing the market, and which companies are leading them?Who are the major market participants, and what growth initiatives are they pursuing?Which competing products or technologies could affect market share?What M&A activity has occurred during the last five years, and how has it affected the industry?

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