MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Fasteners Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global industrial fasteners market is expected to reach an estimated $153.2 billion by 2035, up from $92.4 billion in 2027, representing a CAGR of 5% from 2027 to 2035. Market growth is being supported by expanding construction and infrastructure activity, advances in the aerospace and defense industries, and increased automotive production. The market outlook remains positive, with opportunities across the automotive, aerospace, building and construction, industrial machinery, home appliance, lawn and garden, motors and pumps, furniture, and plumbing product industries.

Key Highlights by Segment



Externally threaded fasteners are expected to record the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by their broad use in demanding industrial fastening applications.

Automotive will remain the largest application segment, driven by rising vehicle production and the assembly requirements of conventional and electric vehicles. North America is expected to remain the largest regional market, supported by growing production of electric vehicles, demand for lightweight automotive components, and continued investment in advanced manufacturing.

Emerging Trends in the Industrial Fasteners Market

The market is shifting from commodity hardware toward engineered, traceable, and lower-carbon fastening solutions. Automotive, aerospace, construction, and energy customers increasingly prioritize performance, documentation, and supply assurance.



Sustainability: Carbon reporting requirements are accelerating the use of recycled steel, zinc-flake coatings, and lower-emission manufacturing processes, particularly in Europe.

Automation: Automated cold heading, robotic sorting, and vision-based inspection are expanding beyond high-volume automotive plants. These technologies improve consistency, reduce labor requirements, and enable the inspection of thousands of components per minute.

Lightweight materials: Demand for titanium, aluminum-based, and advanced steel fasteners is increasing in aerospace and electric vehicle applications. Suppliers must also address galvanic corrosion and torque-performance requirements.

Smart fasteners: Load, strain, and corrosion-monitoring technologies are being tested for bridges, wind turbines, and rail infrastructure, supporting predictive maintenance and improved asset management. Regional supply-chain diversification: Tariffs and delivery disruptions are encouraging buyers to develop secondary sources in North America, Europe, India, and Southeast Asia. Certification and tooling costs, however, may limit the pace of supplier switching.

Demand from automotive and renewable energy projects, combined with long aerospace qualification cycles, will support suppliers with strong metallurgical, documentation, and delivery capabilities. Commodity fastener suppliers are likely to face continued price pressure and industry consolidation.

Recent Developments in the Industrial Fasteners Market

Market activity is expected to increase during 2025-2027 as aerospace, electric vehicle, renewable energy, and infrastructure projects generate demand for certified and lightweight components. Manufacturers are prioritizing automation, regional production, digital traceability, and specialty alloys.



Capacity expansion: Manufacturers are adding automated aerospace and automotive fastener lines to shorten lead times and strengthen domestic supply. In January 2025, Penn Engineering announced a $30 million investment in U.S. manufacturing.

Industry consolidation: Acquisitions are expanding product portfolios, geographic coverage, engineering services, and inventory-management capabilities. In March 2025, Wurth Group reported a target of €20.2 billion for 2024 and continued its acquisition-led expansion.

Electric vehicle collaboration: Suppliers are developing solutions for battery enclosures, lightweight chassis, and mixed-material joints. In May 2025, Henkel expanded its collaboration with automakers on structural bonding and fastening solutions.

Digital technology: Connected inventory and replenishment systems are moving from pilot programs to broader deployment. In February 2025, Fastenal reported more than 3,000 FMI-enabled customer sites. Domestic sourcing: Government spending on defense and infrastructure is increasing demand for approved domestic suppliers. In April 2025, the U.S. Department of Defense appropriated $2.5 billion for industrial-base modernization.

Aerospace-grade, corrosion-resistant, and digitally managed fasteners are expected to generate stronger margins than standard products. Suppliers with local production, verified material traceability, engineering expertise, and advanced data systems will be best positioned to gain market share.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Industrial Fasteners Market



Aerospace-grade fasteners: Rising aircraft production is increasing demand for lightweight, high-strength components. Airbus delivered more than 793 commercial aircraft in 2025, reinforcing long-term demand for qualified suppliers and specialized production technologies.

Electric vehicle fastening systems: Global electric vehicle sales exceeded 17 million units in 2024, creating opportunities for vibration-resistant and electric-compatible fastening systems used in battery enclosures, thermal-management assemblies, and underbody structures.

Infrastructure and construction: Bridges, rail systems, renewable energy projects, and data centers require certified, high-strength, and corrosion-resistant fasteners. India's 2025-26 budget allocated?11.21 trillion to capital expenditure, supporting sustained project demand.

Low-carbon portfolios: The EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism began implementation in January 2026. Suppliers able to document embodied carbon, recycled content, and lifecycle costs will be better positioned to secure contracts. Digital aftermarket services: Connected inventory cabinets, barcode traceability, and predictive replenishment can reduce production stoppages and create recurring revenue. Boeing's commercial backlog of approximately 6,100 aircraft in January 2026 illustrates the long service cycle available to aerospace fastener distributors.

The strongest opportunities will favor suppliers that combine metallurgical expertise, application engineering, traceable materials, and reliable delivery. Investment in customer-specific design and digital inventory systems is likely to provide greater returns than adding undifferentiated commodity capacity.

Industrial Fasteners Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Automotive lightweighting: Vehicle manufacturers increasingly require miniature, precision-engineered, and corrosion-resistant fasteners for lightweight and electric vehicle platforms.

Infrastructure investment: Roads, bridges, railways, utilities, and buildings require substantial volumes of structural fasteners. Implementation of the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which committed an estimated $550 billion to new infrastructure, will support demand.

Manufacturing technology: Automated quality assurance, precision forming, and predictive maintenance systems are improving dimensional accuracy, production speed, and material efficiency.

Sustainability requirements: Customers are expanding supplier assessments to include greenhouse gas emissions, recycled content, safer coatings, reusable packaging, and products designed for repair and disassembly. Production efficiency: Regional sourcing, optimized tooling, and cold heading processes with material utilization rates above 85% can reduce costs, shorten delivery times, and improve the competitiveness of domestic production.

Market Challenges



Raw-material price volatility: Fluctuations in steel, stainless steel, aluminum, nickel, and specialty alloy prices can pressure margins and lead to contract renegotiation, material substitution, and tighter inventory management.

Supply-chain and trade disruption: Tariffs, geopolitical uncertainty, port congestion, and shipping delays are increasing the need for dual sourcing, regional inventories, supplier diversification, and improved procurement visibility. Regulatory and quality compliance: Aerospace, automotive, construction, and energy applications require strict standards for strength, traceability, coatings, and environmental performance. Rising certification and documentation costs may disadvantage smaller suppliers while benefiting companies with established testing and quality-control systems.

Overall growth will be supported by automation, electrification, sustainability initiatives, and infrastructure investment. Raw-material volatility, supply-chain disruption, and higher compliance costs will remain the principal constraints.

Country Wise Outlook for the Industrial Fasteners Market

Government support for domestic aerospace, semiconductor, electric vehicle, infrastructure, and low-carbon steel production is reshaping fastener procurement and manufacturing strategies through 2027.



United States: The reinstatement of a 25% import duty on steel and aluminum in March 2025 is encouraging domestic sourcing. Demand is expected to increase for qualified U.S.-made fasteners used in infrastructure, defense, and advanced manufacturing.

China: Continued investment in new energy vehicles, batteries, and manufacturing equipment is supporting demand for precision fasteners and engineered joining systems.

Germany: Volkswagen's €1.3 billion investment in its Wolfsburg electric vehicle program in March 2025 is expected to increase demand for lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and digitally traceable automotive fasteners.

India: Government approval of six semiconductor projects valued at approximately?1.26 trillion in May 2025 will create opportunities for cleanroom-compatible fastening systems and strengthen the domestic industrial supply base. Japan: Honda's 61 billion demonstration production line for solid-state batteries in Tochigi is expected to generate demand for specialized assembly equipment and highly reliable fastening systems as the technology moves toward mass production.

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