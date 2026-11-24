MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Las Vegas couture designer's one-of-one gown pairs a crystal-covered column with a detachable train of off-white ostrich feathers









Miss USA Justus Kelley in the Debbie Carroll Design gown during the Miss Universe 2026 preliminary competition. (Photo: Reza Venegas)

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Miss USA Justus Kelley walked the preliminary stage of the 75th Miss Universe competition in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sunday night, she did it in velvet, crystal and off-white ostrich feathers by Debbie Carroll. The Las Vegas couture designer created the gown exclusively for Kelley, the first mother and first married woman to hold the Miss USA title.

A plunging halter in sculpted black velvet, held by a fine illusion strap, opens into a deep V. Below it, the gown is built on a nude illusion base set with crystals, from clustered teardrop stones at the bodice to fine vertical strands down a fitted column. Two crystal-edged black velvet bands cross at the waist, and sheer illusion panels open at the sides. The detachable train is layered from hip to floor in luxurious tiers of natural off-white ostrich feathers, with intricate crystal detailing throughout.

The train alone took more than 300 hours of handwork, from preparing the feathers to planning their placement and stitching each one on by hand. Genuine ostrich feathers were sourced in varying plies, then cut and layered individually.

“It is a true honor to design for Miss USA at Miss Universe, one of the most prestigious stages in international pageantry,” said Carroll.“For me, the most beautiful designs come from collaboration. Justus brought her own sense of style and inspiration to the process, and my role was to translate that vision into a refined couture creation.”

The gown extends a long run for Carroll on pageantry's biggest stages. Over more than 15 years, her designs have been worn by previous Miss USA titleholders, Miss Universe Canada, Miss Ireland, Mrs. World and Mrs. America, as well as celebrity and red-carpet clients. Pageant Planet has named her Best Pageant Dress Designer three times, in 2021, 2024 and 2025. She works exclusively in bespoke, one-of-one pieces.

Kelley, who represented Virginia, was crowned Miss USA 2026 in Miami on Aug. 27. The 75th Miss Universe final competition takes place Tuesday, Nov. 24, in San Juan.









Debbie Carroll, founder and creative director, Debbie Carroll Design. (Photo courtesy of Debbie Carroll Design)

About Debbie Carroll Design

Debbie Carroll Design is a Las Vegas couture house making bespoke, one-of-one gowns for pageant titleholders, celebrities and red-carpet clients. Founded by designer Debbie Carroll, the studio has dressed national and international titleholders and received international press recognition. Learn more at debbiecarroll.us and on Instagram at @debbiecarrolldesigns.

CONTACT: Media Contact Debbie Carroll Debbie Carroll Design (702) 592-1701...