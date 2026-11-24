MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Bone Fixation Screw Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global bone fixation screw market is expected to reach an estimated $4.8 billion by 2035, up from $2.4 billion in 2027, representing a CAGR of 7.5% from 2027 to 2035. Market growth is being driven by the increasing incidence of bone fractures, rising adoption of minimally invasive surgery, and growing demand for advanced fixation technologies. The market offers promising opportunities across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, orthopedic clinics, and dental clinics.

Key Highlights by Segment



By type, self-drilling screws are expected to record the highest growth over the forecast period because they can reduce surgical time.

By end use, hospitals are expected to experience the highest growth, supported by the extensive use of intramedullary nails and other fixation systems in fracture surgery. By region, APAC is expected to post the highest growth due to the region's high rate of road traffic accidents and increasing volume of orthopedic surgical procedures.

Emerging Trends in the Bone Fixation Screw Market

The market is shifting toward patient-specific, digitally designed, and bioresorbable fixation solutions. Growth is supported by rising trauma care needs, an aging population, the movement of orthopedic procedures to outpatient settings, and stronger requirements for clinical evidence. Technology differentiation, supply chain resilience, and procedure economics remain important competitive factors.



Bioresorbable screws: Polymer, magnesium, and PEEK-based systems are gaining attention because they may eliminate the need for implant removal surgery. Regulatory clearances and continued clinical evaluation are supporting broader development.

Patient-specific design: Hospitals are increasingly using 3D printing and computer-aided design for individualized surgical plans, guides, and implants, particularly in complex fracture cases.

Minimally invasive and outpatient procedures: Demand is increasing for cannulated screws, compact systems, and implants that support smaller incisions, reliable compression, procedural stability, and shorter operating times.

Digital manufacturing: Automation, precision machining, additive manufacturing, and reproducible quality control are becoming more important. Suppliers that can consistently manufacture complex implantable devices are expected to gain an advantage over the next 3-5 years. Supplier diversification: Manufacturers are expanding machining, finishing, and raw material sourcing across multiple countries to reduce geographic concentration and supply chain risk. This trend is expected to continue through 2030.

Steady market growth is expected, although premium fixation products will increasingly require clinically relevant evidence. New entrants and established suppliers will need to differentiate through technology, manufacturing capabilities, clinical performance, and total procedure value.

Recent Developments in the Bone Fixation Screw Market

Recent activity reflects the transition from conventional metal screws to digitally planned, bioresorbable, and patient-specific fixation systems. Increased trauma volumes, growth in ambulatory surgery, regulatory activity, and manufacturing investment are accelerating this transition.



Digital surgical planning: Zimmer Biomet's acquisition of OrthoGrid Systems in January 2025 strengthened the role of AI-supported planning and image-guided screw placement in hospital-based fixation procedures.

Bioresorbable technology: The introduction of biodegradable implants by Stryker in 2025 increased industry focus on fixation products designed to reduce or eliminate secondary removal procedures.

Production expansion: Orthofix International expanded manufacturing capacity for extremity and spine fixation systems in 2025, supporting improved product availability and service levels.

Regulatory activity: FDA clearances in 2025 broadened indications for cannulated and locking screw systems, giving surgeons more options while raising the level of evidence needed for hospital formulary inclusion. Additive manufacturing collaboration: A March 2025 collaboration between an implant manufacturer and a 3D printing company focused on porous fixation elements designed to improve integration with bone.

Developed markets are placing greater emphasis on total procedure cost, implant integration, and revision rates. Trauma remains the largest indication, while spine, sports medicine, and other specialized orthopedic applications offer additional growth potential. Integration with planning software and related medical technologies will remain an important source of differentiation.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Bone Fixation Screw Market

Growth opportunities are emerging from changing trauma needs, outpatient surgery, sports injuries, minimally invasive procedures, and demand for implants tailored to specific surgical requirements.



Patient-specific implants: Personalized screws and related fixation systems can improve treatment options for complex and revision fractures. Hospitals are expected to increase adoption when clinical and economic benefits are demonstrated.

Resorbable materials: Biodegradable materials, including magnesium-based technologies, offer opportunities in sports medicine and other applications where avoiding implant removal may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs.

Ambulatory surgery: Compact instrument sets, cannulated screws, and systems that reduce tray size, preparation time, and procedural complexity are well positioned for ambulatory surgical centers and clinics.

Emerging markets: India, Latin America, and Southeast Asia offer expansion opportunities through localized distribution, professional training, and manufacturing. Rising trauma incidence and healthcare investment are expected to support demand. Digital planning: Integration of surgical planning software with implants, instruments, and services is expected to become an increasingly important competitive differentiator over the next two to five years.

Companies that combine biomechanical performance, efficient manufacturing, localized supply, and digital planning capabilities are expected to be best positioned for long-term growth.

Bone Fixation Screw Market Drivers and Challenges

Research, product innovation, healthcare infrastructure investment, and increasing surgical volumes support market expansion. However, price pressure, regulatory requirements, clinical evidence standards, and supply chain volatility continue to affect commercialization strategies.

Key Market Drivers



Increasing procedural demand: Growth in fractures associated with trauma, osteoporosis, and aging is increasing the need for internal fixation. Minimally invasive techniques are also supporting demand for smaller, lower-profile screws.

Technology advancement: Improvements in bioresorbable polymers, alloys, coatings, surface treatments, computer-aided design, and additive manufacturing are enhancing fixation performance and expanding treatment options for complex fractures.

Regulatory focus on evidence: Stronger safety, quality, biocompatibility, and performance requirements are encouraging product improvement and increasing clinician confidence in approved systems.

Sustainability requirements: Healthcare procurement is increasingly considering packaging, machining methods, material durability, waste reduction, and supply chain emissions alongside clinical performance. Manufacturing innovation: Automation, precision machining, additive manufacturing, digital inventory management, and improved quality control are helping suppliers manage costs, shorten lead times, and offer greater product customization.

Key Market Challenges



Procedural and product costs: Advanced materials, imaging, specialized staff, and operating room resources contribute to high procedure costs. Cost-sensitive healthcare systems may reserve premium implants for cases with clear clinical benefits.

Regulatory and clinical requirements: New materials and coatings require extensive testing, while evolving regulations can lengthen approval timelines and increase compliance costs, particularly for smaller manufacturers. Supply chain and material risks: Trade policy changes, material constraints, and geographic concentration can disrupt production. Companies are responding through safety stock, supplier risk management, diversified sourcing, and localized manufacturing.

Demand for orthopedic devices is expected to remain favorable over the next five to seven years. Companies capable of integrating product development, regulatory approval, manufacturing, distribution, and commercialization are likely to sustain a competitive advantage.

List of Bone Fixation Screw Market Companies

Market participants compete through product quality, clinical performance, manufacturing scale, R&D investment, supply chain integration, and cost efficiency. Key companies profiled include:



DePuy Synthes (Johnson&Johnson)

Nanova Biomaterials

Ziptek

Tatum Surgical

Medtronic

Apex Mediequip

Innovative Ortho Surgicals

Apothecaries Sundries

Sigma Surgical Hib Surgicals

Country Wise Outlook for the Bone Fixation Screw Market

Country-level developments reflect changing trade policies, localized manufacturing initiatives, regulatory reforms, procurement practices, and investments in medical technology.



United States: Import tariffs introduced in 2025 and continued market consolidation are encouraging orthopedic companies to evaluate domestic production, component sourcing, and supply chain exposure. Companies are also expanding trauma portfolios to provide more comprehensive fixation solutions.

China: Procurement policies and support for domestic medical device manufacturing have increased the number of local fixation screw suppliers. Greater local participation is intensifying price competition and reducing reliance on imported products.

Germany: Manufacturers continue to align production and regulatory systems with the European Union Medical Device Regulation. Transitional provisions for certain devices extend through 2027 and 2028, while investment in EU-based manufacturing is improving supply control.

India: Budget measures, legislative changes, and reduced duties on selected raw materials and components are supporting domestic medical device production and improving manufacturing competitiveness. Japan: The Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency continues to expedite selected market authorization applications through priority review pathways. National Health Insurance pricing changes have also improved market access for some medical devices.

Features of the Global Bone Fixation Screw Market Report



Market size estimates: Evaluation of the bone fixation screw market in terms of value ($B).

Trend and forecast analysis: Analysis of market trends from 2019 to 2026 and forecasts from 2027 to 2035.

Regional analysis: Assessment of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Evaluation of opportunities across product types, materials, applications, end uses, and regions. Strategic analysis: Coverage of M&A, new product development, the competitive landscape, and industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report



What are the most promising high-growth opportunities in the bone fixation screw market?

Which product, material, application, end use, and regional categories are expected to grow most quickly, and why?

What factors are shaping market dynamics, customer requirements, business risks, and competitive threats?

Which emerging technologies and clinical trends are influencing product development?

What recent developments are affecting competition, and which companies are leading them?

What strategic initiatives are major market participants pursuing to support growth?

How significant is the threat from competing materials, products, and substitution? How has M&A activity affected the industry during the last eight years?

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