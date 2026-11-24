MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA and NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Btab Ecommerce Group, Inc. (OTC: BBTT) (“Btab” or the“Company”), a global ecommerce and technology company, today announced that it is opening its senior care and healthcare furniture range to selected online resellers through Btab.app, its AI commerce platform. Building on its own furniture factory's experience supplying both sectors, Btab will give independent resellers access to its products, sales technology, and delivery network. The Company is also inviting manufacturers worldwide to broaden the furniture selection and, over time, introduce additional products for care providers.“AI changes what it takes for a small business to serve a hospital or a senior care community,” said Binson Lau, Chief Executive Officer of Btab.“Through Btab.app, a reseller can launch an online store, identify prospective customers, and manage an order from the first inquiry through delivery. With AI handling routine sales tasks, resellers have more time to meet with care teams, understand what their patients and residents need, and help them choose the right furniture.”

Btab will select resellers based on their product knowledge and ability to advise buyers. In senior care, specialists will work with assisted living communities and nursing homes to choose comfortable, well-made furniture that reflects residents' preferences and helps their rooms feel like home. According to The Business Research Company's Elderly Care Global Market Report 2026, the global elderly care market was valued at US$1.93 trillion in 2025.

In healthcare, resellers will serve hospitals, clinics, and rehabilitation centers. A hospital furnishing patient rooms may need comfortable bedside seating for relatives who stay for hours, while a clinic may need seating suited to a busy waiting room. Btab plans to enable providers to customize furniture online through Btab.app, with a specialist available to guide their choices.

Most Btab platforms are free to use, helping entrepreneurs keep costs low while they build a customer base and begin generating revenue. The Company describes this as its“you win, I win” approach because Btab's growth depends on the success of the businesses it serves.

“Independent businesses can collectively compete at the scale of a large company when they have access to the right products, technology, and infrastructure,” Lau added.“We want AI to create opportunities for people to earn a living from their expertise, build businesses, and hire locally. In senior care and healthcare, that expertise has a human purpose. The chair a resident sits in every morning or the one a family member pulls up beside a hospital bed can make a real difference to someone's day.”

As Btab enters its next phase of growth, product specialization will guide its expansion into new target markets. The Company will approve more experienced resellers to join its network and put their expertise to work in the product categories they know best. For customers, that means buying from someone who understands both the product and how they intend to use it.

About Btab Ecommerce Group, Inc.

Btab Ecommerce Group, Inc. (OTC: BBTT) is a global ecommerce and technology company focused on building a scalable commerce ecosystem that connects manufacturers, suppliers, entrepreneurs, resellers and consumers worldwide. Through its digital platforms, product supply capabilities, ecommerce infrastructure and AI-powered technologies, Btab seeks to empower entrepreneurs, create economic opportunities and support the growth of small and medium-sized businesses globally.

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This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies, and prospects, both business and financial, of Btab. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, including the future plans and potential success of the business. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words“believes,”“estimates,”“expects,”“projects,”“forecasts,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“seeks,”“plans,”“scheduled,”“anticipates” or“intends” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations that we describe in our forward-looking statements. There may be events in the future that we are not accurately able to predict, or over which we have no control.

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Investor and Media Contact

Mr. Binson Lau, CEO

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