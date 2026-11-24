MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Defense Drone Antenna Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global defense drone antenna market is expected to reach an estimated $11 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2026 to 2035. Market growth is being driven by increasing demand for advanced surveillance systems, rising adoption of autonomous defense drones, and the growing need for secure communication networks.

Key Highlights by Segment



FPV antennas are expected to record the highest growth among product types due to increasing demand for high-performance FPV connectivity.

Surveillance is projected to be the fastest-growing application as defense organizations expand drone-based intelligence, reconnaissance, and monitoring operations. North America is expected to remain the largest regional market through 2035, supported by continued investment in military drone technologies and communication systems.

Emerging Trends in the Defense Drone Antenna Market



5G integration: Higher data speeds, lower latency, and improved connectivity are supporting real-time information sharing, autonomous operations, and coordinated drone swarms.

Lightweight and compact designs: Miniaturized antennas and advanced materials are reducing drone weight, extending flight time, increasing payload capacity, and supporting tactical deployments.

Phased array adoption: Electronic beam steering, high gain, wide coverage, and rapid signal direction are improving communication stability in dynamic operational environments.

Electronic warfare resilience: Frequency hopping, encryption, adaptive beamforming, and anti-jamming capabilities are becoming essential for secure communications in contested environments. AI and ML integration: Intelligent antenna systems are enabling automatic beamforming, signal optimization, predictive maintenance, and faster responses to electronic threats.

Recent Developments in the Defense Drone Antenna Market



Manufacturers are advancing long-range, high-performance antennas that provide stronger signals, secure data transmission, and greater resistance to interference and jamming.

5G-enabled communication systems are improving real-time control, situational awareness, data sharing, and connectivity between drones and command centers.

Lightweight composites and flexible substrates are supporting compact, durable, and stealth-compatible antennas for multiple drone platforms.

Multi-band and multi-function antennas are combining communication, radar, navigation, and electronic warfare capabilities while reducing equipment size and weight. Enhanced encryption, frequency hopping, and adaptive signal technologies are strengthening communication security in contested environments.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Advanced antenna technologies: Demand is increasing for phased array, lightweight, and multi-band systems that improve range, signal reliability, navigation, and high-data-rate transmission.

Secure long-range communication: Encrypted, frequency-hopping, and anti-jamming antennas offer growth potential as defense missions extend across greater distances and contested areas.

Border security and surveillance: Expanding drone deployments for persistent monitoring and reconnaissance are creating opportunities for rugged, weather-resistant, and high-gain antennas.

Military modernization: Rising defense investment in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific is supporting procurement of advanced antennas for network-centric operations and enhanced situational awareness. Autonomous operations: AI-enabled drones require intelligent, adaptive antennas that support real-time data exchange, autonomous navigation, and communication with command centers.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Market Drivers



Advances in phased array antennas, adaptive beamforming, signal processing, and secure high-data-rate communications.

Increasing defense budgets and military modernization programs focused on unmanned platforms and communication infrastructure.

Growing deployment of drones for surveillance, reconnaissance, border protection, and combat missions.

Geopolitical tensions that are increasing demand for secure, long-range, and jam-resistant communication systems. Integration of AI and IoT technologies that require reliable connectivity for autonomous operations and complex data exchange.

Key Market Challenges



Spectrum scarcity, licensing requirements, export controls, and differences in international regulations can delay deployment and restrict market access.

High research, engineering, manufacturing, maintenance, and upgrade costs can limit procurement, particularly for budget-constrained defense organizations. Size, weight, power consumption, platform integration, cybersecurity, signal interception, and electronic interference remain significant technical concerns.

Defense Drone Antenna Market Companies

Competition is centered on product quality, communication performance, security, reliability, and platform compatibility. Leading companies are investing in R&D, manufacturing capacity, infrastructure, and value-chain integration to develop new technologies, improve cost efficiency, and address growing defense demand.

Companies profiled in the report include:



Alaris Holdings Ltd.

Antcom Corporation

Antenna Research Associates, Inc.

Cobham Plc

JEM Engineering

MP Antenna, LTD

PPM Systems

Southwest Antennas, Inc.

TE Connectivity Trimble Inc.

Country Wise Outlook for the Defense Drone Antenna Market



United States: The market is advancing through investment in multi-band, phased-array, high-gain, and adaptive antennas designed for contested environments. Defense funding and collaboration with technology companies continue to strengthen real-time data transmission and battlefield situational awareness.

China: Development is focused on high-performance antennas for long-range and high-altitude drones, including AI-supported signal processing, jamming resistance, and secure communications. Domestic manufacturing initiatives are also reducing reliance on foreign technologies.

Germany: Germany is prioritizing interoperability with NATO systems, weather-resistant performance, advanced materials, miniaturization, and encrypted communications for European and allied defense operations.

India: Indigenous development programs are supporting lightweight, portable, cost-effective antennas with stronger signals and improved jamming resistance for surveillance, reconnaissance, and border security missions. Japan: Research is concentrating on high-frequency, high-gain antennas that support long-distance data transfer, satellite communications, harsh-weather operations, and resilience in electronic warfare environments.

Report Coverage



Market size estimates presented in terms of value ($B).

Historical trend analysis from 2019 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2035.

Regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Assessment of growth opportunities across product technologies, frequencies, applications, and regions. Strategic analysis covering M&A, new product development, competitive positioning, and industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900