MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global hiking gear and equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $12.2 billion by 2035, up from $7.2 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2027 to 2035. Market growth is being driven by increasing participation in outdoor activities, rising demand for eco-friendly gear, and growing interest in adventure tourism.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the product type category, hiking apparel is expected to record the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by the popularity of outdoor and adventure recreational activities.

Within the end use category, the men segment is expected to experience higher growth due to increasing participation in hiking and trekking activities. North America is expected to record the highest regional growth over the forecast period, driven by its established outdoor recreation culture and extensive range of hiking trails.

Emerging Trends in the Hiking Gear and Equipment Market

The industry is moving beyond seasonal product cycles toward technologically advanced, lightweight, personalized, and more sustainable equipment. Competition is expected to intensify as companies invest in innovative materials, digital commerce, direct-to-consumer channels, and diversified supply chains.



Sustainability: European durability and product disclosure requirements are encouraging brands to adopt lower impact fibers, improve product longevity, extend warranties, and strengthen repair services. These measures are expected to influence purchasing decisions beyond 2030.

Lightweight Materials: Manufacturers are using advanced fabrics and laminates to develop high-capacity backpacks weighing less than 1 kg, creating opportunities for product differentiation in technical hiking categories.

Digital Commerce and Personalization: Improved product data, body scanning, and online fitting tools are enhancing the customer experience, reducing returns, and decreasing reliance on in-person shopping.

Premium Functional Products: Consumers continue to show a willingness to pay more for waterproof, breathable, repairable, and easy-to-maintain products. Regional Supply-chain Diversification: Trade disruptions and protective tariffs are prompting brands to expand production across multiple regions, improving inventory availability and reducing operational risk.

Companies that combine supply chain flexibility, reliable after-sales support, and effective use of product and service data will be better positioned to improve customer loyalty and competitive performance.

Recent Developments in the Hiking Gear and Equipment Market

Market activity accelerated from 2025 to 2027 as manufacturers responded to changing consumer preferences, environmental concerns, and demand for advanced outdoor products. Investment, partnerships, capacity expansion, and new product introductions remain central to industry growth.



Manufacturing Investment: Salomon, owned by Amer Sports, announced a $70 million investment to expand production capacity in Vietnam, reflecting confidence in continued demand for outdoor equipment and apparel.

Conservation Partnerships: Members of the European Outdoor Conservation Association committed a combined 1,000,000 euros to conservation projects in 2025, highlighting stronger links between outdoor brands and environmental initiatives.

Connected Safety Products: Garmin expanded its hiking safety and navigation portfolio with a satellite communicator that supports text messaging and location sharing, while also enabling subscription-based revenue.

Brand and Supply Base Expansion: The North Face reached $3.7 billion in sales for the fiscal year ending March 2025 as VF Corporation continued to expand the brand, broaden its categories, and strengthen its global supply network. Advanced Footwear Development: A February 2025 U.S. Army contract for next-generation combat and outdoor-related military footwear demonstrated the growing commercial potential of advanced, durable materials.

These developments indicate continued demand for lightweight, high-performance footwear, apparel, and equipment, alongside increased research and development spending and faster product cycles.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Hiking Gear and Equipment Market

Long-term growth opportunities are emerging as climate conditions change, tourism recovers, participation broadens, and customers seek products that combine performance, affordability, durability, and environmental responsibility.



Equipment for Diverse Climate Conditions: Record temperatures and more extreme weather are increasing demand for adaptable products that provide protection across multiple conditions and seasons.

Women's Gear and Equipment: Products designed around women's fit, comfort, and performance represent a significant opportunity. Women accounted for 54% of U.S. outdoor recreation participants in 2025.

Advanced Manufacturing: Technologies such as 3D printing and body scanning can support customization and low-volume production. Adidas has manufactured more than 1 million pairs of 3D printed running shoes using technology introduced in 2015.

Repair and Resale Services: Refurbishment, trade-in programs, replacement parts, and repair services can generate recurring revenue and lower ownership costs. As of March 2025, Patagonia's Worn Wear platform listed more than 100,000 repaired items. Emerging Markets: Latin America and Southeast Asia offer growth potential for products and distribution models tailored to regional needs. This opportunity is supported by the recovery in global travel, with 1.4 billion international tourists reported in 2024.

Suppliers should prioritize products designed for repair and disassembly, build strong regional channel partnerships, and develop after-sales services that extend product life while supporting responsible environmental claims.

Market Drivers and Challenges

The market is benefiting from rising outdoor participation, product innovation, and manufacturing improvements. At the same time, companies must manage pricing pressure, supply chain disruption, climate-related risks, and expanding environmental regulations.

Key Market Drivers



Outdoor Participation and Adventure Tourism: Greater awareness of health and fitness is increasing demand for safe, comfortable, and versatile hiking products suitable for both beginners and experienced users.

Technology Integration: Advances in materials, electronics, and manufacturing are enabling lighter products with improved weather protection, fatigue reduction, and real time performance tracking.

Product Innovation: Compact, modular, multifunctional, and packable products are encouraging replacement purchases and helping brands serve families, ultralight hikers, and users operating in extreme environments.

Sustainability: Longer warranties, repair programs, takeback initiatives, and lower impact materials are becoming important to brand reputation, regulatory compliance, and customer retention. Manufacturing Improvements: Digital design, automated production, nearshoring, supplier diversification, and improved inventory management are shortening lead times and reducing operational risk.

Key Market Challenges



High Product Prices: Premium fabrics, high-performance components, transportation expenses, inflation, ethical sourcing, and research costs are increasing retail prices. Modular designs, rentals, leasing, and financing may help improve accessibility.

Supply Chain and Climate Risk: Dependence on global supplies of synthetic fibers, metals, and electronics exposes manufacturers to extreme weather, raw material volatility, production delays, and supplier concentration. Legal and Environmental Requirements: New rules covering chemicals, packaging, product data, and environmental claims are increasing compliance costs. Companies must work closely with suppliers to manage restricted materials and avoid inaccurate sustainability claims.

Successful companies will balance affordability with performance, durability, sustainability, and broad consumer appeal. Investments in resilient supply chains, transparent sourcing, and responsible product innovation will be critical to long-term competitiveness.

Leading Hiking Gear and Equipment Companies

Market participants compete primarily through product quality, innovation, manufacturing capacity, supply chain integration, and research and development. Leading companies include:



The North Face

Columbia Sportswear

Arcteryx

Patagonia

Black Diamond Equipment

Osprey Packs

Deuter Sport

Mammut Sports Group

MSR REI Co-op

Country Wise Outlook for the Hiking Gear and Equipment Market



United States: Trade policies and tariffs are prompting companies to reassess sourcing and diversify production. A 145% tariff on imports from China was imposed in 2025, while direct-to-consumer outdoor businesses continued to expand. DTC companies accounted for 36% of the outdoor industry as of 2022.

China: Government support for outdoor recreation infrastructure and domestic brands is strengthening the country's market position. Anta Group reported approximately 70 billion RMB in revenue in 2026 and continued investing in outdoor brands, supporting the development of higher quality hiking products.

Germany: Adidas and Puma expanded their technical outdoor offerings in 2025. Beginning in 2027, the European Union's Digital Product Passport requirements will increase supply chain and product data obligations, encouraging greater traceability, transparency, and repairability.

India: Decathlon expanded its stores and distribution network in 2025, supported by deeper investment in the country. India's Production Linked Incentive scheme also supports selected textile and apparel products, creating opportunities for localized inventory and hiking products tailored to Indian consumers. Japan: Goldwin reported net sales of 126.9 billion for fiscal 2025 and continued investing in research and development for Goldwin and The North Face products, supporting innovation in Japan's technical apparel and outdoor equipment market.

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