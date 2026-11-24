MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on combination immunotherapies, biomarker-guided precision oncology, rising R&D investment, and clinical trial outsourcing, with North America leading the market.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immuno-oncology clinical trials market was valued at USD 9.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 10.6 billion in 2026 to USD 21.0 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 10.3% from 2026 to 2033, supported by sustained investment in oncology research, clinical development and precision medicine.

Market growth is being driven by the expanding clinical pipeline for combination immunotherapies and novel therapeutic modalities. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are increasing research and development activity as they evaluate new treatment combinations, delivery approaches and mechanisms of action across multiple cancer indications. The rising adoption of biomarker-guided patient selection is also improving clinical trial design, enabling sponsors to identify appropriate patient populations and support precision oncology strategies.

Outsourcing is expected to remain an important component of the immuno-oncology clinical trials market. Sponsors are increasingly engaging contract research organizations and specialized clinical service providers to improve operational efficiency, expand access to global patient populations and manage complex trial requirements. This trend is creating opportunities for organizations with expertise in oncology protocols, regulatory compliance, site management, data analysis and patient recruitment.

North America held the leading market position in 2025, accounting for 48.1% of global revenue. The region benefits from substantial pharmaceutical research and development expenditure, an established clinical research infrastructure, access to advanced diagnostic technologies and a high concentration of biotechnology companies, academic institutions and cancer research centers. Europe and Asia Pacific also represent significant markets, supported by expanding clinical trial activity, growing oncology investment and increasing participation in multinational research programs.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report provides global, regional and country-level revenue analysis from 2021 to 2033. It evaluates current immuno-oncology clinical trial trends and market opportunities across the following segments:



Phase: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III and Phase IV

Study design: Interventional, observational and expanded access

Therapy: Adoptive cell therapies, cancer vaccines, immune checkpoint inhibitors, cytokine based therapies, oncolytic virus therapies and other therapies

Indication: Solid tumors and hematological cancer

Sponsor: Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, academic & research institutions and other sponsors Value chain: In-house and outsourcing

The regional assessment covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Country-level analysis includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.

Strategic Value of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Assess revenue performance, growth prospects and commercial opportunities across key phases, therapies, indications, sponsors, operating models and regions.

Competitive intelligence: Evaluate the market presence and strategic positioning of leading participants in the immuno-oncology clinical research ecosystem.

Industry trend assessment: Examine the impact of combination therapies, precision oncology, biomarker adoption, clinical trial outsourcing and pharmaceutical research investment.

Revenue forecasting: Access segment, regional and country-level projections designed to support market planning and investment evaluation. Actionable insights: Identify potential revenue streams, emerging therapeutic opportunities and strategic priorities for business development.

The report is designed to support pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology businesses, clinical research organizations, academic institutions, investors and healthcare stakeholders seeking reliable immuno-oncology clinical trials market intelligence. Its analysis can inform portfolio planning, geographic expansion, partnership development, competitive strategy and resource allocation as demand for advanced cancer clinical research continues to grow through 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Phase

1.2.2. Study Design

1.2.3. Therapy

1.2.4. Indication

1.2.5. Sponsor

1.2.6. Value Chain

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. The internal database

1.4.3. Secondary Sources

1.4.4. Primary Research

1.5. Information or Data Analysis

1.5.1. Data Analysis Models

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.7.2. Top-Down Analysis

1.7.3. Bottom-up Approach

1.7.4. Multivariate Analysis

1.8. List of Secondary Sources

1.9. List of Abbreviations

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Expanding Clinical Development of Combination Immunotherapies and Novel Therapeutic Modalities

3.2.1.2. Increasing Adoption of Biomarker-Guided Patient Selection and Precision Oncology

3.2.1.3. Growing Pharmaceutical R&D Investment and Outsourcing of Immuno-Oncology Clinical Trials

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High Clinical Trial Expenditure and Complex Operational Requirements

3.2.2.2. Patient Recruitment Difficulties and Immunotherapy-Related Safety Concerns

3.3. Tariff Impact Analysis

3.4. Technology Landscape

3.5. Pricing Model Analysis

3.6. R&D Spending Analysis (2021-2025)

3.7. Clinical Trial Volume Analysis, 2025

3.8. Value Chain Analysis

3.8.1. Supply Trends

3.8.2. Demand Trends

3.9. Market Analysis Tools

3.9.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.9.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market: Phase Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market, Phase: Segment Dashboard

4.2. Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market, Phase: Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

4.3. Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market Estimates and Forecasts, Phase, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Phase I

4.4.1. Phase I Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033, (USD Million)

4.5. Phase II

4.5.1. Phase II Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033, (USD Million)

4.6. Phase III

4.6.1. Phase III Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033, (USD Million)

4.7. Phase IV

4.7.1. Phase IV Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033, (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market: Study Design Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market, Study Design: Segment Dashboard

5.2. Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market, Study Design: Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

5.3. Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market Estimates and Forecasts, Study Design, 2021 - 2033, (USD Million)

5.4. Interventional

5.4.1. Interventional Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033, (USD Million)

5.5. Observational

5.5.1. Observational Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033, (USD Million)

5.6. Expanded Access

5.6.1. Expanded Access Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033, (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market: Therapy Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market, Therapy: Segment Dashboard

6.2. Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market, Therapy: Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

6.3. Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market Estimates and Forecasts, Therapy, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Adoptive Cell Therapies

6.4.1. Adoptive Cell Therapies Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033, (USD Million)

6.5. Cancer Vaccines

6.5.1. Cancer Vaccines Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033, (USD Million)

6.6. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

6.6.1. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033, (USD Million)

6.7. Cytokine Based Therapies

6.7.1. Cytokine Based Therapies Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033, (USD Million)

6.8. Oncolytic Virus Therapies

6.8.1. Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033, (USD Million)

6.9. Other Therapies

6.9.1. Other Therapies Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033, (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market, Indication: Segment Dashboard

7.2. Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market, Indication: Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

7.3. Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market Estimates and Forecasts, Indication, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Solid Tumors

7.4.1. Solid Tumors Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033, (USD Million)

7.5. Hematological Cancer

7.5.1. Hematological Cancer Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033, (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market: Value Chain Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market, Value Chain: Segment Dashboard

8.2. Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market, Value Chain: Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

8.3. Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market Estimates and Forecasts, Value Chain, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4. In-house

8.4.1. In-house Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033, (USD Million)

8.5. Outsourcing

8.5.1. Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033, (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Regional Market Dashboard

9.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

9.3. Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market Estimates and Forecasts, Region, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.4. North America

9.4.1. North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.2. U.S

9.4.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.4.2.2. Competitive Scenario

9.4.2.3. Regulatory Framework

9.4.2.4. U.S. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.3. Canada

9.4.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.4.3.2. Competitive Scenario

9.4.3.3. Regulatory Framework

9.4.3.4. Canada Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.4. Mexico

9.4.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.4.4.2. Competitive Scenario

9.4.4.3. Regulatory Framework

9.4.4.4. Mexico Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5. Europe

9.5.1. Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.2. UK

9.5.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.5.2.2. Competitive Scenario

9.5.2.3. Regulatory Framework

9.5.2.4. UK Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.3. Germany

9.5.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.5.3.2. Competitive Scenario

9.5.3.3. Regulatory Framework

9.5.3.4. Germany Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.4. France

9.5.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.5.4.2. Competitive Scenario

9.5.4.3. Regulatory Framework

9.5.4.4. France Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.5. Italy

9.5.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.5.5.2. Competitive Scenario

9.5.5.3. Regulatory Framework

9.5.5.4. Italy Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.6. Spain

9.5.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.5.6.2. Competitive Scenario

9.5.6.3. Regulatory Framework

9.5.6.4. Spain Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.7. Denmark

9.5.7.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.5.7.2. Competitive Scenario

9.5.7.3. Regulatory Framework

9.5.7.4. Denmark Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.8. Sweden

9.5.8.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.5.8.2. Competitive Scenario

9.5.8.3. Regulatory Framework

9.5.8.4. Sweden Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.9. Norway

9.5.9.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.5.9.2. Competitive Scenario

9.5.9.3. Regulatory Framework

9.5.9.4. Norway Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.6. Asia Pacific

9.6.1. Asia Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.6.2. Japan

9.6.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.6.2.2. Competitive Scenario

9.6.2.3. Regulatory Framework

9.6.2.4. Japan Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.6.3. China

9.6.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.6.3.2. Competitive Scenario

9.6.3.3. Regulatory Framework

9.6.3.4. China Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.6.4. India

9.6.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.6.4.2. Competitive Scenario

9.6.4.3. Regulatory Framework

9.6.4.4. India Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.6.5. Thailand

9.6.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.6.5.2. Competitive Scenario

9.6.5.3. Regulatory Framework

9.6.5.4. Thailand Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.6.6. South Korea

9.6.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.6.6.2. Competitive Scenario

9.6.6.3. Regulatory Framework

9.6.6.4. South Korea Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.6.7. Australia

9.6.7.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.6.7.2. Competitive Scenario

9.6.7.3. Regulatory Framework

9.6.7.4. Australia Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.7. Latin America

9.7.1. Latin America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.7.2. Brazil

9.7.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.7.2.2. Competitive Scenario

9.7.2.3. Regulatory Framework

9.7.2.4. Brazil Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.7.3. Argentina

9.7.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.7.3.2. Competitive Scenario

9.7.3.3. Regulatory Framework

9.7.3.4. Argentina Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.8. MEA

9.8.1. MEA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.8.2. South Africa

9.8.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.8.2.2. Competitive Scenario

9.8.2.3. Regulatory Framework

9.8.2.4. South Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.8.3. Saudi Arabia

9.8.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.8.3.2. Competitive Scenario

9.8.3.3. Regulatory Framework

9.8.3.4. Saudi Arabia Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.8.4. UAE

9.8.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.8.4.2. Competitive Scenario

9.8.4.3. Regulatory Framework

9.8.4.4. UAE Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.8.5. Kuwait

9.8.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.8.5.2. Competitive Scenario

9.8.5.3. Regulatory Framework

9.8.5.4. Kuwait Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.8.6. Oman

9.8.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.8.6.2. Competitive Scenario

9.8.6.3. Regulatory Framework

9.8.6.4. Oman Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.8.7. Qatar

9.8.7.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.8.7.2. Competitive Scenario

9.8.7.3. Regulatory Framework

9.8.7.4. Qatar Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Key Participant Categorization

10.1.1. Market Leaders

10.1.2. Emerging Players

10.2. Market Share/Assessment Analysis, 2025 (Heat Map Analysis)

10.3. Company Profiles

10.3.1. Medpace

10.3.1.1. Company Overview

10.3.1.2. Financial Performance

10.3.1.3. Product Pipeline Benchmarking

10.3.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3.2. Novartis AG

10.3.2.1. Company Overview

10.3.2.2. Financial Performance

10.3.2.3. Product Pipeline Benchmarking

10.3.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3.3. AstraZeneca

10.3.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3.3. Product Pipeline Benchmarking

10.3.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3.4. Syneos Health

10.3.4.1. Company Overview

10.3.4.2. Financial Performance

10.3.4.3. Product Pipeline Benchmarking

10.3.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3.5. BioNTech SE

10.3.5.1. Company Overview

10.3.5.2. Financial Performance

10.3.5.3. Product Pipeline Benchmarking

10.3.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3.6. IQVIA

10.3.6.1. Company Overview

10.3.6.2. Financial Performance

10.3.6.3. Product Pipeline Benchmarking

10.3.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3.7. ICON plc

10.3.7.1. Company Overview

10.3.7.2. Financial Performance

10.3.7.3. Product Pipeline Benchmarking

10.3.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3.8. Merck & Co., Inc.

10.3.8.1. Company Overview

10.3.8.2. Financial Performance

10.3.8.3. Product Pipeline Benchmarking

10.3.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3.9. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

10.3.9.1. Company Overview

10.3.9.2. Financial Performance

10.3.9.3. Product Pipeline Benchmarking

10.3.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3.10. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

10.3.10.1. Company Overview

10.3.10.2. Financial Performance

10.3.10.3. Product Pipeline Benchmarking

10.3.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

List of Tables [193]

List of Figures [106]

Companies Featured



Medpace

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca

Syneos Health

BioNTech SE

IQVIA

ICON plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

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