MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Asia-Pacific Digital Transformation Market Report - Size, Trends and Forecast 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The report projects that the Asia Pacific digital transformation market will grow from US$ 515.69 Billion in 2025 to US$ 2.86 trillion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 21% from 2026 to 2034. Enterprise modernization, cloud adoption, artificial intelligence, intelligent automation and government-backed digital economy programs are expected to support sustained market expansion.

Organizations across banking, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, education, telecommunications, logistics, government and energy are increasing investments in cloud computing, machine learning, big data analytics, cybersecurity, robotic process automation, blockchain and Internet of Things technologies. These investments are helping enterprises modernize legacy infrastructure, improve operational performance and deliver more personalized customer experiences.

Technology providers are expanding cloud-native applications, predictive analytics, digital workplace solutions, enterprise resource planning platforms and cybersecurity frameworks. Strategic collaboration among cloud providers, software developers, system integrators, consulting firms and telecommunications companies is also accelerating enterprise digitalization across Asia Pacific.

Key Asia Pacific Digital Transformation Market Growth Drivers



Enterprise modernization: Businesses are replacing legacy systems with cloud-based platforms, intelligent automation, enterprise applications and digital collaboration tools. These initiatives improve workflow visibility, employee productivity, decision-making and operational resilience.

Cloud and intelligent technology adoption: Cloud infrastructure supports scalable digital services, while artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation and advanced analytics enhance predictive capabilities and process efficiency.

Government digital economy initiatives: Public investment in broadband connectivity, smart cities, e-governance, cybersecurity infrastructure and digital public services is encouraging technology adoption across private enterprises and public institutions. Customer-centric operating models: Organizations are investing in digital platforms that support faster service delivery, personalized engagement and real-time data analysis across customer-facing operations.

Market Challenges

Cybersecurity risks, data protection requirements and regulatory compliance remain significant challenges. Enterprises must protect customer information, financial records and operational systems while responding to increasingly sophisticated threats. Investment in zero-trust architectures, encryption, identity management and workforce awareness programs is therefore becoming essential.

Integration complexity and the digital skills gap may also constrain implementation. Connecting emerging technologies with legacy infrastructure requires technology interoperability, process redesign, employee training and cross-functional coordination. Companies are consequently increasing spending on consulting, managed services and workforce development.

Recent Strategic Developments



In May 2025, Steel Authority of India Limited and ABB India signed a digital transformation agreement for digital twins and data-driven optimization at the Rourkela Steel Plant. The plant produced 4.08 million tons of saleable steel in FY 2024-2025, and the initiative will support SAIL's target of increasing output to 9 million tons by 2030.

In June 2024, Honeywell and PwC India announced a collaboration combining Honeywell's operational technology software with PwC India's consulting capabilities. The initiative focuses on energy efficiency, cybersecurity and operational dependability across industrial facilities, infrastructure and buildings.

In March 2024, Bangkok's Digital Economy Promotion Agency and Digital China Group signed a memorandum of understanding covering cloud computing, major data centers, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence and digital skills development.

In July 2024, the Vietnam-Japan Digital Transformation Association was established in Tokyo to connect Vietnamese companies operating in Japan's IT sector and support collaboration on advanced technology projects. In April 2024, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the Japanese government and the International Labor Organization collaborated on a Digital Transformation Center serving MSMEs and other stakeholders in the Pampanga region.

Regional Market Outlook

China remains a leading Asia Pacific digital transformation market, supported by investment in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, industrial automation, smart manufacturing, digital commerce and advanced telecommunications. Adoption is expanding across manufacturing, finance, healthcare, logistics and public services.

Japan's market is advancing through robotics, automation, smart manufacturing, financial technology, healthcare innovation and enterprise modernization. Collaboration among manufacturers, technology companies and government agencies continues to strengthen the country's digital ecosystem.

India is among the region's fastest-growing markets due to expanding cloud adoption, digital public infrastructure, fintech innovation, startup activity and enterprise software investment. Organizations are prioritizing artificial intelligence, automation, cybersecurity and cloud-native platforms. India recorded more than 400 million cybersecurity detections across approximately 8.5 million endpoints in 2023, highlighting the growing importance of digital security.

South Korea benefits from advanced telecommunications infrastructure, smart manufacturing capabilities and widespread adoption of cloud computing, automation, big data analytics and intelligent enterprise applications. Continued innovation reinforces the country's position in advanced digital technologies.

Segment Insights

Digital transformation services are central to enterprise implementation and include consulting, system integration, cloud migration, managed services, cybersecurity consulting, application modernization and digital strategy. On-Premise solutions remain important for organizations requiring stronger operational control, data sovereignty, regulatory compliance and customized infrastructure.

Large enterprises represent a major customer segment because of their complex operations and substantial technology budgets. The IT & Telecom sector is also a key contributor through next-generation connectivity, cloud infrastructure, software platforms, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity services.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report



Component: Solution and Services

Deployment Type: Hosted and On-Premise

Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

End Use: BFSI, Government, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare and Others Countries: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific

Companies Analyzed

The report evaluates Accenture PLC, Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, SAP SE, EMC Corporation (Dell EMC), Cognex Corporation, Adobe Inc. and Siemens AG. Company coverage includes overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis and revenue analysis.

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