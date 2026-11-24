MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Type, Disease, Application, End User, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The global viral vector manufacturing market was valued at USD 1.78 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.54 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 19.86% during 2026-2034, according to the report. Market expansion is being supported by the rising prevalence of genetic disorders, cancer and infectious diseases, alongside increasing adoption of gene and cell therapies.

Growth in gene therapy clinical trials, government biotechnology funding and pharmaceutical research and development is creating sustained demand for clinical-grade viral vectors. Manufacturers are also investing in scalable production technologies, automation, artificial intelligence and process optimization to improve yields, strengthen quality control and reduce production costs. Strategic collaborations among pharmaceutical companies, research institutions and contract development and manufacturing organizations are accelerating therapy development and commercialization.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers

As of March 18, 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved 36 gene therapies, with more than 500 candidates in development. The expanding pipeline highlights the need for reliable viral vector manufacturing capacity and robust supply chains. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are responding by expanding facilities, improving vector engineering and establishing partnerships that support clinical and commercial production.

Technological advances in cell line development and production processes are improving manufacturing efficiency. In 2022, Samsung Biologics reported that its HEK293 cell line technology increased viral vector yield by 25%. Automation and AI-enabled manufacturing systems are expected to further support production scaling, process consistency and cost efficiency.

However, regulatory complexity and scale-up challenges remain significant. Approval processes for viral vector-based therapies can take 3-5 years, while manufacturers must maintain product quality and limit contamination risks as production volumes increase. Regulatory agencies, including the FDA and EMA, continue to work with industry stakeholders to clarify manufacturing and quality requirements.

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the market by type, disease, application, end user and region for 2026-2034.

By Type



Adenoviral Vectors

Adeno-associated Viral Vectors

Lentiviral Vectors

Retroviral Vectors Others

Adeno-associated viral vectors represented the largest type segment in 2025. Their established safety profile, targeted gene delivery capabilities and use in therapies for spinal muscular atrophy and inherited retinal diseases continue to support demand. Advances in AAV vector engineering are also improving therapeutic performance, production efficiency and scalability.

By Disease



Cancer

Genetic Disorders

Infectious Diseases Others

Cancer accounted for approximately 37.6% of the market in 2025, making it the leading disease segment. Demand is being driven by the use of viral vectors in gene therapies, oncolytic virotherapy and CAR-T cell therapy. Rising cancer incidence, oncology research investment and clinical trial activity are reinforcing the segment's position.

By Application



Gene Therapy Vaccinology

Gene therapy held approximately 56.9% of the market in 2025. The segment benefits from an expanding pipeline of treatments for rare diseases, genetic disorders and cancer, as well as increasing regulatory approvals and investment in scalable manufacturing infrastructure.

By End User



Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are the primary end users because of their extensive involvement in therapy development, clinical trials and commercial manufacturing. Research institutes contribute through vector innovation, preclinical research and partnerships focused on advanced treatments.

Regional Market Analysis

North America held more than 49.3% of the global viral vector manufacturing market in 2025. The region's leadership is supported by advanced biotechnology infrastructure, substantial R&D investment, government funding, a large clinical trial pipeline and the presence of major pharmaceutical companies and CDMOs.

The United States accounted for approximately 91.90% of the regional market. By March 2023, more than 3,900 gene therapy clinical trials had been recorded globally, with a significant share conducted in the U.S. Federal initiatives, including the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which authorized USD 280 billion to advance scientific and technological research, are also supporting biotechnology innovation. Capacity expansions by companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific and Catalent continue to strengthen the country's manufacturing position.

Europe is advancing through biotechnology investment, public-private partnerships and established regulatory standards. Horizon Europe allocated EUR 11.5 billion (USD 12.6 billion) to biotechnology and pharmaceutical R&D, while InvestEU is supporting more than EUR 1 billion (USD 1.1 billion) in biotechnology and medicine-related investment. Regional companies, including BioNTech and Oxford Biomedica, are expanding scalable production capabilities.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a major manufacturing center, supported by government programs, growing clinical trial activity and demand for cost-effective production. China's public biotechnology R&D investment exceeded USD 3.8 billion between 2008 and 2020. India's "Make in India" initiative and Japan's focus on regenerative medicine are also encouraging domestic capacity, while WuXi AppTec and Samsung Biologics are pursuing partnerships and technology transfer opportunities.

Latin America is expected to benefit from biotechnology investment and international collaborations. GEMMABio announced a USD 100 million partnership with Brazil's health ministry to introduce gene therapies for rare diseases. Brazil, Mexico and Argentina are also developing local production capabilities.

In the Middle East and Africa, rising healthcare expenditure and biotechnology infrastructure investment are creating long-term opportunities. Saudi Arabia allocated USD 50.4 billion, or 16.96% of its 2023 budget, to healthcare and social development. Vision 2030 initiatives are further supporting healthcare privatization, biotechnology development and advanced manufacturing.

Competitive Landscape

The viral vector manufacturing market remains highly competitive, with established companies investing in production capacity, vector engineering, automation and strategic partnerships. CDMOs and emerging manufacturers are expanding specialized services to address demand for flexible, cost-effective clinical and commercial production.

Companies profiled in the report include:



Aldevron LLC

Catalent, Inc

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Cytiva (Danaher Corporation)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Genezen

Kaneka Corporation

Lonza

Merck KGaA

Oxford Biomedica PLC Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900