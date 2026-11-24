Sydney Laraine Carter shares a joyful moment with her mother, Charita Brittenum-Carter. Three years after losing her daughter to a pulmonary embolism, Charita is honoring Sydney's memory through a heartfelt video tribute and advocating for greater blood clot awareness.

Sydney Laraine Carter died of a pulmonary embolism on November 24, 2023, at just 27 years old. Her mother is sharing Sydney's story to raise awareness of blood clots and the importance of knowing your family health history.

National Blood Clot Alliance shares a mother's emotional tribute and a reminder to discuss family health history and inherited blood clot risks.

- Charita Brittenum-CarterMARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Three years after her only daughter, Sydney Laraine Carter, died at 27 of a pulmonary embolism (PE), a blood clot in the lungs, Georgia mother Charita Brittenum-Carter is sharing a video tribute and a message for families gathering this Thanksgiving: Know your family health history. It could save a life.On the anniversary of Sydney's death, Charita is honoring her memory through Dear Sydney, a video released by the National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) in which she reads a heartfelt letter to her daughter.Sydney had experienced multiple blood clots, and other family members, including Charita, have also been affected by blood clots and inherited clotting disorders."Our family knows firsthand how serious blood clots can be, but nothing could have prepared me for losing Sydney,” said Brittenum-Carter.“I hope sharing her story encourages other families to talk openly about their health history, understand their risks, and recognize the warning signs. These conversations could save someone's life."In 2025, Charita completed NBCA's Thrombassador training program, which equips patients, survivors, and family members to educate their communities about blood clot prevention, symptoms, and risks.Thanksgiving Day, November 26, is also National Family Health History Day. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), blood clots affect as many as 900,000 Americans each year and contribute to an estimated 100,000 deaths, many of which may be preventable. A personal or family history of blood clots or an inherited clotting disorder can increase risk.NBCA encourages families to start three conversations this Thanksgiving:. Know your family history. Has anyone in your family experienced a blood clot, particularly at a young age or more than once?. Understand inherited risks. Does anyone in your family have a diagnosed clotting disorder, such as protein S deficiency or factor V Leiden? Share this with your healthcare provider.. Recognize the warning signs. DVT symptoms can include swelling, pain, warmth, or discoloration in an arm or leg. PE symptoms can include sudden shortness of breath, chest pain, or coughing up blood. A suspected PE is a medical emergency. Call 911 immediately.“As a seven-time blood clot survivor living with an inherited clotting disorder, and having lost my own mother to a pulmonary embolism, I understand the importance of knowing your family's health history and the devastating impact blood clots can have,” said Todd Robertson, NBCA Patient Engagement Liaison and Board Member.“Sydney's story resonates deeply with me. By sharing her daughter's story, Charita is honoring Sydney's memory while encouraging conversations that could ultimately save lives.”As Charita writes in her letter: "Your life mattered, Syd. It still does. And it always will."Watch the full Dear Sydney video tribute, read Charita's letter, and access free blood clot education resources at stoptheclot.ABOUT THE NATIONAL BLOOD CLOT ALLIANCEFounded in 2003, the National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) is the leading national patient advocacy organization dedicated to preventing death and disability from blood clots, including deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE). NBCA advances its mission through public education, patient support, medical research, and legislative advocacy, working alongside patients, healthcare professionals, and policymakers to improve awareness, prevention, and care. Learn more at stoptheclot.

Tarin Patrikis

National Blood Clot Alliance

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Georgia Mother Honors Daughter Lost to Blood Clot at 27, Urges Families to Discuss Health History This Thanksgiving News Provided By National Blood Clot Alliance November 24, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Music Industry



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