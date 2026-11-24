ILI wins 6 Stevie Awards

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Christopher Washington, President of the ILI Think TankTM, accepts a Gold Achievement in Thought Leadership Stevie® Award on behalf of Innovative Leadership Institute® at the 2026 Stevie Awards for Women in Business ceremony in New York City on November 16

Maureen Metcalf Wins Gold for Female Executive of the Year for the Second Consecutive Year; ILI Wins Gold for Achievement in Thought Leadership

- Stevie® Awards judge, Achievement in Thought LeadershipCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Innovative Leadership Institute(ILI), a women-owned leadership think tank and advisory firm with 10 or fewer employees, has won six StevieAwards, including two Golds, in the 23rd annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. More than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 56 nations and territories were considered this year, and ILI was listed among the notable Gold winners in the Stevie Awards' announcement of results.Judges recognized ILI for building thought leadership as an institution rather than around a single voice. One judge wrote of the Achievement in Thought Leadership entry,“ILI stands out for turning thought leadership into a sustained institutional system rather than relying on individual visibility.”ILI and Metcalf won in the following categories:Gold: Female Executive of the Year – Business Services – 10 or Less Employees, awarded to Maureen Metcalf (her second consecutive Gold in this category)Gold: Achievement in Thought Leadership, awarded to Innovative Leadership Institute for“Engineering the Thought Leadership Flywheel That Advances the Science and Practice of Leadership”Silver: Female Thought Leader of the Year – Business Services, awarded to Maureen MetcalfSilver: Company of the Year – Business Services – 10 or Less Employees, awarded to Innovative Leadership InstituteSilver: Most Resilient Women-Owned Business, awarded to Innovative Leadership InstituteBronze: Most Innovative Company of the Year – 10 or Less Employees, awarded to Innovative Leadership InstituteOf Metcalf's Female Executive of the Year entry, one judge wrote,“Maureen Metcalf has expanded the reach of a women-led organization, influenced thousands of professionals globally, and delivered transformational results for organizations, executives, and emerging leaders alike.”The Innovative Leadership Institute Think TankTM (ILI Think TankTM) conducts ILI's research, and ILI's podcast, Innovating Leadership: Co-Creating Our Future, reaches listeners in more than 121 countries at no cost and ranks in the top 1 percent of podcasts globally on Listen Notes. In 2026, the ILI Think TankTM began a research partnership with the James Madison University School of Strategic Leadership Studies (JMU SSLS) on how senior leaders lead with AI, and the partners presented the work at the International Leadership Association's 2026 Global Conference in Toronto.“Leadership is a system, and these awards recognize the system more than any single person,” said Maureen Metcalf, founder and CEO of ILI.“A second consecutive Gold for Female Executive of the Year is a personal honor. The Gold for Achievement in Thought Leadership belongs to our team, led by Christopher Washington at the ILI Think TankTM and George Limbert at Innovative Executive SolutionsTM, and to the clients who build these systems with us. We congratulate this year's winners and finalists."The complete list of winners is available at .About Innovative Leadership InstituteInnovative Leadership Instituteis a women-owned leadership think tank and advisory firm founded in 2001 and based in Columbus, Ohio. ILI advises CEOs, boards, and executive teams on strategy to execution; on innovation, complexity, and AI leadership; and on leadership continuity and succession. Its work is delivered through Innovative Executive SolutionsTM, leadership pathway programs, certification, and the Are You Readyassessments. Its research arm, the ILI Think TankTM, houses the Decision VelocityTM research hub. ILI's recognition includes Gold StevieAwards in 2025 and 2026 and selection as a 2026 Inc. Power Partner. Learn more at innovativeleadershipinstitute.About the StevieAwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

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Innovative Leadership Institute® Wins Six 2026 Stevie® Awards News Provided By Innovative Leadership Institute November 24, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology



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