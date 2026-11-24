Dee Gulati President Surrogacy4all

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The Surrogacy Journey at Surrogacy4All

An ACA (Obamacare) plan chosen before open enrollment closes can cost up to $30,000 less than a specialized Lloyd's of London surrogacy policy.

- Dr. Rashmi Gulati, MD, Medical Director, Surrogacy4All

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Intended parents who hope to start a surrogacy pregnancy in 2027 face a deadline many have never heard of: December 15, 2026, the last day to enroll in an Affordable Care Act (ACA, or "Obamacare") marketplace plan for coverage that begins January 1 in states that use HealthCare.

The date matters because the surrogate's health insurance is one of the largest and least predictable costs in a U.S. surrogacy journey. When no suitable marketplace plan is in place, families often have to buy a specialized surrogacy maternity policy underwritten through Lloyd's of London, which can cost several times more.

THE MATH

In an illustrative comparison used by New York agency Surrogacy4All:

. ACA marketplace plan: about $600 a month, or roughly $6,000 over ten months, plus deductibles and copays.

. Specialized surrogacy policy through Lloyd's of London: $3,000 a month or more, with total insurance-related costs that can approach $40,000.

The gap can reach about $30,000. Actual premiums depend on the surrogate's state, income, age and plan terms, and not every ACA plan is suitable for a surrogate pregnancy.

WHY THE WINDOW IS SHORT

Pregnancy alone generally does not qualify someone for a Special Enrollment Period, so coverage has to be chosen before open enrollment closes. In HealthCare states, enrollment continues to January 15, but coverage then starts February 1. States that run their own marketplaces set their own deadlines.

"Families spend months comparing agency fees, but the surrogate's insurance can move their budget by tens of thousands of dollars, and it is decided before anyone is pregnant," said Dr. Rashmi Gulati, MD, Medical Director of Surrogacy4All.

FOUR STEPS BEFORE DECEMBER 15

1. Ask whether the surrogate has, or can enroll in, a marketplace plan that does not exclude surrogate pregnancies.

2. Have a qualified insurance specialist review the full policy in writing.

3. Request a written cost estimate that lists insurance separately from agency and legal fees.

4. Start matching early. Surrogacy4All reports seven screened surrogate candidates available now, with matches typically made in up to four weeks.

Media note: Dr. Rashmi Gulati is available for interviews on surrogacy insurance and cost planning.

Insurance disclosure: Figures are illustrative, not quotes. Coverage, eligibility and premiums vary by state and policy. Not all ACA marketplace plans provide appropriate coverage for gestational surrogacy. Families should consult qualified insurance and legal professionals.

Resources: Surrogacy Insurance Guide | Surrogacy costs in the USA | Find a surrogate

About Surrogacy4All

Surrogacy4All is a physician-led gestational surrogacy agency founded in 2006 and based in New York City. It is licensed by the New York State Department of Health (GSP220903), has eight in-house physicians, and holds client journey funds with SeedTrust, an independent escrow agent. Programs start at $120,000.

DEEPAK GULATI

Surrogacy4all

+1 212-661-7673

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Surrogacy's $30,000 Insurance Trap: Families Planning a 2027 Pregnancy Have Until Dec. 15 to Avoid It News Provided By Surrogacy4all November 24, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Law



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