Jillian Dickens, founder of Gliderfox, joins Tourism AI Network as Expert Advisor for meaningful experience design and AI adoption, and will represent the network in Europe.

Spain-based Dickens will lead niche tourism and mission-driven travel work for Tourism AI Network and represent the brand in Europe

- Peter Pilarski, Founder of the Tourism AI NetworkCALGARY, AB, CANADA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tourism AI Network Founder Peter Pilarski today announced that Jillian Dickens, founder of Gliderfox, is joining the Expert Advisory Network as Expert Advisor, Meaningful Experience Design, Niche Tourism and AI Adoption for Mission-Driven Travel Companies, Tourism AI Network. Dickens will also represent the Tourism AI Network in Europe, building relationships and opening opportunities there.Dickens will lead two service areas that Tourism AI Network (TAIN) does not deliver directly. The first is meaningful experience design and niche tourism, including signature experience and itinerary design, purpose-led product development, experience development on protected and conservation lands, community-based and wildlife tourism, and workshops and design labs for operators, destination marketing organizations and conservation organizations.The second is AI adoption for small, mission-driven travel companies. The focus is the people and process side: helping small teams use AI in daily operations in ways that protect their values, voice and human relationships. Engagements include team training and hands-on labs, workflow design and implementation, custom AI tools built around a company's own systems, CRM and sales automation, and ongoing advisory. Dickens also gathers structured input from across a team, maps workflows, tools and pain points, and delivers a written assessment with prioritized recommendations and specific workflows to implement.On both fronts, Dickens leads strategy, design, facilitation and client-facing delivery. TAIN supports AI-enabled research, market intelligence, content development, reporting tools, technical infrastructure and data intelligence, depending on the scope of each engagement.“Jillian brings experience we do not offer ourselves: designing travel that changes people and the places that host them. She also understands how small, values-led companies can use AI without losing what makes them distinct,” said Pilarski.“With her in Europe, clients on both continents will benefit.”“Small travel companies get the most from AI when it protects their values, their voice and their relationships with guests,” said Dickens.“I'm excited to bring that work to the Tourism AI Network and to help it grow.”Dickens leads destination stewardship and special projects at the Transformational Travel Council, where she runs experience development programs, operator workshops and community-based projects. She designed a workshop series with The Nature Conservancy on experience development and overnight tourism on protected lands, and she worked on a United Nations ITC project in El Salvador focused on orange tourism. She is the founder of Gliderfox and co-founded Bannikin, which she exited in 2024.Pilarski founded Tourism AI Network in December 2023 to help tourism organizations put AI to work in practical, responsible ways. He is also President of CIPR Communications, a Calgary agency that has served tourism and hospitality clients since 2010. He speaks to tourism audiences across North America and hosts the Tourism AI Podcast.Dickens is also recognized as a contributing expert in destination stewardship and workshop facilitation. Where an engagement involves these areas, she will lead or take part in the work alongside the TAIN team. Further advisors will join the Expert Advisory Network, allowing teams to be built around the needs of each client and assignment.Tourism operators, destination organizations and mission-driven travel companies exploring meaningful experience design, niche tourism or the practical use of AI are invited to contact Tourism AI Network at....- 30 -About Jillian Dickens and GliderfoxJillian Dickens is from coastal British Columbia and lives in Valencia, Spain. She is the founder of Gliderfox and leads destination stewardship and special projects at the Transformational Travel Council, where she runs experience development programs, operator workshops and community-based projects. Her work spans transformational travel, expedition and conservation tourism, and destination stewardship. Past projects include a workshop series for The Nature Conservancy on experience development and overnight tourism on protected lands, and a United Nations ITC project in El Salvador focused on orange tourism. She co-founded Bannikin, which she exited in 2024. For more information, visit gliderfoxAbout Tourism AI NetworkTourism AI Network specializes in AI adoption for tourism and hospitality. Tourism AI Network operates globally from Alberta, Canada. Founded in December 2023 by Peter Pilarski, TAIN provides education, knowledge exchange, research, consulting and implementation support to tourism operators, destination marketing organizations and associations. Its programs include the TourismOps AI reporting platform and the Tourism AI Podcast. For more information, visit: tourismainetwork

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Tourism AI Network Welcomes Jillian Dickens as Expert Advisor for Meaningful Experience Design and AI Adoption News Provided By CIPR Communications November 24, 2026, 15:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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