MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With its November release, actiTIME supports billing by type of work, by person, or on a retainer, with budgets to keep projects on track.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- actiTIME, project time tracking software, today announced a release that makes it a fit for any way a team bills its clients. Whether a client pays for the type of work, for the specific people on the project, or a fixed retainer, teams can now track time and bill for it in one place.Many time tracking tools on the market record how long people work and leave the rest to spreadsheets. For teams that bill clients, the hours are only the starting point. What matters is how those hours are billed, whether the project stays within budget, and what the work is actually worth. With this release, actiTIME takes another step toward being time tracking built for billing.Client agreements rarely look the same. An agency may bill one client on a monthly retainer and another by the hour. A consultancy often charges more for a senior expert than for a junior analyst on the same project. An engineering team may price work by the kind of task being done. Teams with a mix like this have often had to split billing between several tools or keep part of it in spreadsheets.Every project in actiTIME can follow its own billing model, so one account can serve clients with very different agreements. Budgets run alongside billing: teams can see how much of a customer's or project's budget is used, and catch overruns before they turn into write-offs.The same tracked hours feed everything that follows: billing reports, invoices, budgets, and the cost of the team's work. That way, teams see not only what they billed, but also what the work cost them.Alongside the billing update, the release brings a reworked task management area, where all of a team's work is visible in one place, and a set of improvements to the screens people use to track time every day."There's no shortage of tools that tell you how many hours your team logged. That was never the hard part," said Arina Katrycheva, CMO of actiTIME. "The hard part is turning those hours into money: billing each client the way you agreed, knowing when a project is about to go over budget, and seeing what the work is actually worth. That's the problem we want actiTIME to solve better than anyone, and this release is a big step in that direction."For more than 20 years, actiTIME has helped teams in over 130 countries track time on projects. The release is available now for actiTIME Online customers. More details are on the What's New page: whats-new-online

Arina Katrycheva

actiTIME

+1 877-571-5365

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actiTIME Expands Project Time Tracking to Support Any Client Billing Model News Provided By actiTIME November 24, 2026, 15:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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