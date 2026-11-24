From apprentice in 1994 to sole owner since 2014, D. Grant Bolt carries Johnson's Funeral Home's century-old legacy of care in Georgetown, Kentucky.

GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Johnson's Funeral Home has served Georgetown and Scott County families since 1900, carried through four generations of the Johnson family before becoming the independently owned firm it is today under D. Grant Bolt. Bolt's own history with the firm reaches back to 1994, when he began his apprenticeship at Johnson's under then-owner R.C. "Chuck" Johnson Jr. and Burl Prewitt. He went on to purchase the firm in the fall of 2014, becoming its sole owner and operator. More than 30 years after that first apprenticeship, and now more than a decade into ownership, Bolt continues a tradition of steady, personal care for Georgetown and Scott County families that has defined the firm since the turn of the last century.Those three decades in funeral service have also built a deep bench of professional credentials. Bolt is a licensed embalmer, funeral director, and crematory operator in Kentucky, holds the Certified Funeral Service Practitioner (CFSP) designation, and is a member of the British Institute of Embalmers (MBIE). He has also served as Past President of the Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky. Day-to-day, that training shows up in the arrangements he makes personally with families, from traditional funeral services to cremation services in Georgetown, memorial gatherings, and the full range of pre-planning and personalization options Johnson's offers to families across Scott County.Bolt's commitment to Georgetown extends well beyond the funeral home's doors and into civic life. He has served as Past President of the Georgetown Rotary Club, remains active with the Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce, and is a member of American Legion Post 24 Sons of the American Legion. Families who want to learn more about Bolt and the rest of the Johnson's team, including certified life celebrant Sharon Alexander and the firm's other licensed and apprentice staff, can visit the Johnson's Funeral Home staff page.Johnson's remains available to Georgetown and Scott County families 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling (502) 863-3550. Families interested in the firm's full story, from its founding by Harlan J. Johnson through four generations of the Johnson family to Bolt's ownership today, can read more on the Johnson's Funeral Home history page.About Johnson's Funeral Home: Johnson's Funeral Home has served Georgetown and Scott County, Kentucky since 1900. Founded by Harlan J. Johnson, the firm was guided through four generations of the Johnson family before D. Grant Bolt purchased the business in 2014 and became its sole owner. Located at 641 South Broadway Street in Georgetown, Johnson's offers traditional funeral services, cremation services, memorial and graveside services, pre-planning, veteran honors coordination, and grief support resources to families throughout Scott County, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

D. Grant Bolt

Johnson's Funeral Home

+1 502-863-3550

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Johnson's Funeral Home Marks 30 Years of Owner Grant Bolt's Service to Georgetown Families News Provided By FirstCall Marketing November 24, 2026, 15:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Religion



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