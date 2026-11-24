MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Among respondents who said their debts were still current, 36,751 anticipated falling behind and 18,589 expected to remain current.

- Benjamin TejesPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Among people who said they were still current on their debts, nearly twice as many expected to fall behind as expected to remain current, according to a new Ascend Finance questionnaire analysis. A total of 36,751 respondents said they were current but might soon become past due, compared with 18,589 who said they were current and expected to remain current.The resulting ratio is 1.98 to one. Among the 55,340 respondents who selected one of these two current-status answers, 66.4% anticipated falling behind and 33.6% expected to remain current.For an everyday household, being current does not necessarily mean feeling financially secure. Someone may still be making every required payment while recognizing that the next month's income may not cover housing, groceries, transportation and minimum debt payments. A reduction in work hours, an unexpected expense or a higher interest rate can create a budget gap before it appears as a missed payment.That early-warning period may give people more time to review their finances and understand available options. However, the questionnaire does not predict which respondents ultimately became delinquent. It records how people assessed their own near-term risk while actively seeking debt information.“Being current does not always mean feeling financially secure. Someone may be making every payment while already seeing that next month's budget may not work,” said Benjamin Tejes, CEO of Ascend Finance.“People deserve clear, judgment-free information before a missed payment creates additional fees, collection pressure or stress.”The Federal Reserve's Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking provides broader national context about emergency savings, expenses, credit and household financial well-being. Its 2025 survey found that 63% of adults said they could cover a hypothetical $400 emergency expense using cash, savings or a credit card paid off at the next statement. That national statistic measures a different population and question than Ascend's comparison of debt-help questionnaire respondents.The comparison focuses only on respondents to Ascend's questionnaire whose debts were current when they completed the questionnaire. It does not include people who were already past due, receiving collection calls or reporting lawsuit threats, lawsuits or judgments. It therefore captures anticipated payment difficulty before delinquency rather than measuring the entire debt-status response pool.Methodology: Ascend Finance Corporation analyzed self-reported debt-status responses collected from January 1, 2025 through August 20, 2026. The sample was self-selected and was not population-weighted. The 1.98-to-one ratio divides 36,751 respondents whose current debt might soon become past due by 18,589 respondents who expected their current debt to remain current. Within those two current-status categories, the corresponding shares were 66.4% and 33.6%. Respondents who selected other debt-status categories were not included in this ratio. No lead-source or debt-amount exclusions were applied, and respondents' expectations were not independently verified. Supporting methodology and aggregated proof are available in Ascend's supporting data report.External context source: Federal Reserve Survey of Household Economics and DecisionmakingAbout Ascend Finance Corporation:Ascend Finance Corporation provides free online bankruptcy and debt calculators to help people understand and compare paths for addressing debt. Its educational tools help users estimate bankruptcy qualifications and explore debt-relief considerations at no cost. When requested, Ascend may connect users with independent attorneys, law firms, nonprofits or debt-relief companies. Based at 90 Great Oaks Blvd., Suite 204, San Jose, CA 95119, Ascend makes its online resources available nationwide. More information is available at tryascend.

Benjamin Tejes

Ascend Finance Corporation

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People Expecting to Fall Behind On Debt Outnumber Those Expecting to Stay Current Nearly Two to One News Provided By Ascend Finance November 24, 2026, 15:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology



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