DashHands - a U.S.-based technology-driven online service marketplace.

DashHands connects customers with independent service providers through two mobile apps, offering real-time tracking, flexible work areas, and easy booking.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DashHands, Inc., a U.S.-based technology company, introduces DashHands, a two-sided online service marketplace designed to simplify the process of finding and booking independent local service providers while giving professionals greater flexibility in managing their work.The company was founded by Andrei Shabarin, who serves as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President, and Rozaliia Raison, who serves as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Treasurer, and Secretary.To bring this vision to life, DashHands, Inc. hired one of Silicon Valley's leading technology companies specializing in software development, bringing together a team of software engineers, developers, and UX/UI designers. DashHands was developed over more than a year, combining advanced mobile technologies with a strong focus on performance, quality, and user experience.Two Applications, One MarketplaceThe DashHands ecosystem operates through two separate mobile applications developed using modern programming technologies.DashHands - an application for customers seeking independent professionals in Handyman, Furniture Assembly, House Painting, Cleaning, Nails (manicure and pedicure), and Home Repair services.DashHands Pro - an application for independent service providers that allows them to easily manage bookings, flexibly configure their work areas directly on an interactive map, and connect with local customers.Both applications are available for download on the App Store and Google Play.Built for the U.S. Service MarketDashHands was developed to address common challenges in local service marketplaces, including complicated booking processes, limited flexibility in selecting work areas, unclear pricing, and insufficient information about provider arrival times.The platform stands out through its smart pricing, interactive work-area mapping with flexible territory configuration, real-time provider movement tracking directly on a map with estimated arrival times, identity verification and background checks through specialized U.S.-based services, secure payment processing through international payment systems, dedicated customer support, minimal platform fees for customers, and full payouts to providers without additional platform deductions.Hands Ecosystem: Expanding a Family of Digital PlatformsThe launch of DashHands marked the first stage of a broader technology strategy by DashHands, Inc. - the creation of Hands Ecosystem, a family of specialized digital platforms united by a shared commitment to technology, convenience, and accessibility of services.The company is actively developing new business areas, each focused on a distinct segment of the U.S. market:TaskHands - a digital marketplace designed to connect customers with independent service providers for a variety of everyday tasks, household work, and home improvement services.MoveHands - a platform focused on organizing moves, furniture transportation, and the transportation of personal belongings and other goods.RushHands - a platform designed to facilitate courier delivery, including packages, merchandise, and food.DashHands became the first introduced product in the Hands family. The next stage of the ecosystem's expansion is TaskHands, an independent digital platform that is already entering the U.S. market through its own website. At the same time, the company is actively developing TaskHands mobile applications, which will represent the next stage of the service's development. Simultaneously, work is underway on MoveHands and RushHands, progressively expanding the family of specialized technology platforms.The company's strategic goal is to create a family of complementary technology platforms, each specializing in a specific service category while maintaining consistent principles of convenience, transparency, and modern digital solutions.

Rozaliia Raison

DashHands, Inc.

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DashHands Introduces a Technology-Driven Service Marketplace with Smart Pricing and Interactive Work-Area Mapping News Provided By DashHands, Inc. November 24, 2026, 15:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.