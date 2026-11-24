TVB Season 4 news

Actor Noah Fearnley FX's Love Story John F Kennedy Jr and All's Fair

Co-Founder E! Entertainment Television

The Los Angeles-based interview series expands its festival coverage from Miami and New York to Agra, India.

- John Lewis, CEO BlackForge Distribution

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Now in its fourth season, The Vertical Buzz has drawn more than two million views across platforms, with multiple episode clips reaching 50K to 100K views each. Created and hosted by television and film veteran Buzz Leer, the weekly series has featured more than 50 interviews with the actors, filmmakers, producers, and platform executives shaping vertical entertainment and the rapidly evolving business of mobile-first media.

Among the show's most-watched interviews was Leer's conversation with actor Noah Fearnley in Season 2, Episode 9. Fearnley played Michael Bergin in FX's Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette and more recently appeared opposite Glenn Close as Brody in the second season of Ryan Murphy's All's Fair on Hulu.

“Fans get to see the finished show. What I liked about sitting down with Buzz was getting to talk about how we got there. Sometimes the best story is what happened on set before the camera rolled,” said Fearnley.

The series also brings established entertainment executives into the conversation. In Season 3, Episode 6, Leer sat down with Larry Namer, co-founder of E! Entertainment Television, to discuss vertical entertainment from the perspective of someone who helped build a network around the people and stories behind Hollywood.

“One thing I appreciated about sitting down with Buzz is that we could talk about where this business is going. A viewer discovers a show on their phone. Buzz wants to know who made it, who's distributing it and what made that viewer come back for the next episode. Those are good questions for anyone in entertainment right now,” said Namer.

On Thursday, November 26, John Lewis joins Leer for Season 4, Episode 6, to discuss what he's building at muVpix.

“When we have something new to announce at muVpix, I call The Vertical Buzz. I'm a fan of the show because Buzz gives me room to explain what we're building. We talk, we laugh, we discover. Buzz will ask a question that takes us somewhere neither of us expected. That's what I love about the show.” added Lewis, CEO of BlackForge Distribution, the company behind muVpix

Beyond its weekly interviews at Glendale Podcast Studio in Los Angeles, The Vertical Buzz has covered the Jupiter Festival in Miami, the ALZA Film Festival in New York City, and vertical entertainment events across Los Angeles.

In January, that coverage goes international. The Vertical Buzz has been named the Official International Media Partner of MicroDramaFest 2027, scheduled for January 29–31 in Agra, India. The show plans to bring its interviews and festival coverage to Agra, introducing audiences to filmmakers, executives, and creative talent from around the world.

“Vertical entertainment is no longer just an emerging format. It's developing into an industry of its own, with studios, streaming platforms, creative talent, and a global audience,” said Leer.“At The Vertical Buzz, we're committed to telling the stories behind that growth and introducing audiences to the people who are building the future of entertainment.”

AEIRO, maker of the AC150 air purifier, continues its support of The Vertical Buzz as a returning sponsor. The indoor air-quality technology company envisions doing for indoor air what monitored security systems have done for homes and buildings: providing information about what is happening, allowing users to select the air-quality concern they want to address and deploying technology that adapts its response accordingly

About The Vertical Buzz

The Vertical Buzz is a Los Angeles-based entertainment media platform covering vertical entertainment and the business of mobile-first media. Created and hosted by Buzz Leer, the show features conversations with established entertainment executives alongside creators and entrepreneurs entering the vertical entertainment space. Its coverage includes weekly studio interviews, industry panels, red carpet interviews, and festival specials.

New episodes premiere Thursdays on YouTube and major podcast platforms. ⁠

Robb Leer

Leer Communication & Consultants

+1 612-701-0608

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The Vertical Buzz Enters Fourth Season as Vertical Entertainment Gains Momentum Across Hollywood News Provided By Leer Communication & Consultants November 24, 2026, 15:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Telecommunications



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