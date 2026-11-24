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KENSINGTON, MD, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kensington Sales Group Releases Free Guide to 2027's New Governors and What the Transitions Mean for Companies Selling to State Government

Free resource tracks all 21 incoming governors, inauguration dates and early budget signals as states head into the largest governor turnover since 2010

Kensington Sales Group (KSG), an outsourced business development firm that helps companies sell to government and utilities, today released a free guide to the 21 governors taking office in 2027. The guide, New Governors 2027: Who Takes Office and When in 21 States, is available at com/resources/new-governors-2027.

Voters in 36 states elected governors on November 3. In 21 of them, a new governor will take office, the most turnover in the office since 2010. For companies that sell to state agencies, a new administration often brings new agency heads, revised budget priorities and changes to how contracts are planned and awarded.

The guide gives vendors a single reference for the transition, including:

. A state-by-state table of each governor-elect, party, previous role, inauguration date and whether party control changed

. An inauguration timeline, from Alaska on December 7, 2026, through Texas on January 19, 2027

. The 15 re-elected governors, for vendors whose priority is protecting existing accounts

. Early budget signals, drawn from the campaign priorities of incoming governors

. Five practical steps vendors can take now, such as securing current contracts and building relationships with career agency staff who carry programs across administrations

A companion tracker follows each state's 2027 budget proposal timing, so vendors can see when a new governor's spending priorities are likely to become public.

"A governor transition resets the calendar for anyone selling to state government," said a spokesperson for Kensington Sales Group. "Agency leaders change, budgets get rewritten, and the relationships a vendor built over four years can turn over in a single January. The companies that do well are the ones mapping the new administration now, before the first budget is released, not after."

KSG publishes free resources for companies that sell to the public sector, including state vendor registration guides, public sector and utility conference lists, cooperative contract guides and cost calculators. The full library is available at kensingtonsalesgroup.

About Kensington Sales Group

Kensington Sales Group (KSG) is an outsourced B2B and B2G business development firm that embeds business development representatives into its clients' sales teams. For more than 10 years, KSG has helped companies sell to government and utilities, with coverage across Federal, SLED, K-12 & Higher Ed, Healthcare, Tribal, Special Districts and Utilities markets. KSG has booked more than 10,000 qualified meetings for clients since 2016 and can be up and running in as little as one week. Learn more at kensingtonsalesgroup.

Media contact

Kensington Sales Group

10605 Concord Street, Suite 440, Kensington, MD 20895

... · +1 202-997-8858

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Michael Dombo

Kensington Sales Group LLC

+1 2029978858

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Kensington Sales Group Releases Guide to 2027's New Governors and What Transitions Mean for Selling to Government News Provided By Kensington Sales Group LLC November 24, 2026, 15:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, World & Regional



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