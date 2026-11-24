MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Concerned Citizens of Palm Beach County Call for Responsible Growth, Preservation of Open Space, and Greater Accountability in County Development Decisions

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Concerned Citizens of the Agricultural Reserve Group of Palm Beach County, a coalition of local homeowners and residents, is announcing its opposition to continued overdevelopment within Palm Beach County's Agricultural Reserve, calling for stronger enforcement of existing land-use protections and the County Commission and the County Administrator to reconsider several recent approval decisions. Residents are concerned that approvals in recent years of a religious school and center, DMV facility, a 476-unit multi-family housing development, and a 153 unit assisted and independent living facility are contributing to substantial overdevelopment in the Agricultural Reserve.

“The Agricultural Reserve was established with a clear purpose: to protect agricultural lands, preserve open space, and ensure that development occurs in a manner consistent with the County's long-term planning objectives,” said Attorney Charles T. Douglas, Jr., of the Douglas Law Firm representing the Concerned Citizens of the Agricultural Reserve.

Residents who make up the organization are calling for the Palm Beach County Commission and the County Administrator to review and reconsider recent approvals for projects requiring conditional uses in the Agricultural Reserve that were approved without community engagement or input. This includes a school approved in 2023 without public input or community engagement.

Further, residents are calling for a full and immediate moratorium on the issuance of building permits for all properties within the Agricultural Reserve, specifically those within the Lyons Road corridor between Clint Moore Rd and Atlantic Avenue until the next comprehensive land use plan review in 2032.

“The question is not whether Palm Beach County should permit reasonable development,” said Kent Guinn, Director of Government Affairs for the Douglas Firm.“The question is whether development is being approved in a manner that respects the County's Comprehensive Plan, provides residents reasonable notice, and informs the community of the potential impacts.”

The Agricultural Reserve was established to preserve agricultural lands, protect open space, and maintain the unique character of western Palm Beach County. Residents are increasingly concerned that continued non-stop development approvals threaten these longstanding preservation objectives, increase traffic congestion thereby impacting public health and safety, strain public infrastructure, and diminish the quality of life for surrounding communities.

“The Agricultural Reserve was created to be preserved, not developed piece by piece until its original purpose is lost and our quality of life is destroyed by overdevelopment. Once these lands are lost to overdevelopment, they can never be restored.” said a spokesperson of the Concerned Citizens of the Agricultural Reserve Group of Palm Beach County.

“Palm Beach County officials have not adequately ensured that all development approvals comply with the County's Comprehensive Plan and Unified Land Development Code, fully considered cumulative traffic impacts and its effects on public health and safety, the impacts on existing infrastructure, and provided residents with meaningful opportunities for public participation,” the representative further stated.

Concerned Citizens of the Ag Reserve is currently pursuing available common sense solutions or mutually agreed on remedies, or solutions to ensure accountability and protect the Agricultural Reserve from development inconsistent with its established preservation objectives.

“Government decisions must comply with the law, and residents must have effective notice and a meaningful opportunity to be heard,” said Attorney Jeremiah Blocker.“We believe the concerns surrounding these approvals deserve careful administrative and judicial review and a transparent examination of the County's compliance with its own development regulations.”

Concerned Citizens of the Ag Reserve group are committed to working with residents, community leaders, and state-elected officials to preserve the Agricultural Reserve and promote responsible, transparent land-use decisions. As they are advancing common sense solutions or mutually agreed on remedies, or solutions for fighting overdevelopment in the Agricultural Preserve, they request that the Palm Beach County Commission reconsider recent approvals that contribute to overdevelopment before it's too late.

Douglas Law Firm

800-705-5457

Concerned Citizens of the Agricultural Reserve of Palm Beach

Concerned Citizens of the Agricultural Reserve of Palm Beach

+1 786-875-0886

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Palm Beach County Residents Unite to Protect Agricultural Reserve From Overdevelopment News Provided By Douglas Law Firm November 24, 2026, 15:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics



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