Pack With a Purpose 24-Hour Pack-a-Thon

Rob Scheer shares the importance of "Giving Back" to a local Girl Scout Troop

The Scheer Family

Volunteers from Across the Country Join Corporate and Community Partners for Nonstop Effort to Bring Dignity, Hope and Comfort to Children Entering Foster Care

- Rob Scheer, founder and CEO, Comfort Cases

GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For 24 consecutive hours, the Comfort Cases National Center in Gaithersburg, Maryland, was filled with an extraordinary spirit of generosity, determination and community as more than 800 volunteers came together to pack 2,400 backpacks filled with essential and comforting items for children and teens entering foster care.

From 7 a.m. Friday, November 20, through 7 a.m. Saturday, November 21, volunteers packed 100 backpacks an hour, united by one purpose: reminding children entering foster care that they matter. The event coincided with National Adoption Awareness Month and National Adoption Day on November 21.

From Friday morning's kickoff through the overnight hours and Saturday's final push, volunteers worked in shifts to keep the packing lines moving. Their dedication transformed an ambitious goal into an extraordinary community achievement.

"This weekend was a powerful reminder of what happens when people come together with love, compassion and a shared purpose," said Rob Scheer, founder of Comfort Cases. "When I was a child in foster care, I carried my belongings in a trash bag. I know firsthand what it feels like to believe you're not worthy of something better. Every one of these 2,400 backpacks represents a child who will receive something of their own, filled with care and dignity. To every volunteer, every company, and every person who helped make these 24 hours possible, thank you. You have made a difference in the lives of children you may never meet."

Each Comfort Case includes new pajamas, a blanket, hygiene essentials, a book or age-appropriate activity, and a stuffed animal, providing comfort during an uncertain transition.

FROM THE PACKING LINE TO CHILDREN IN NEED: MOBILE HOPE HELPS DELIVER THE IMPACT

A particularly meaningful partnership was with Mobile Hope, the Northern Virginia nonprofit serving young people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Mobile Hope brought its outreach bus to the Center, where volunteers loaded 1500 newly packed Comfort Cases for distribution to children and youth throughout the region.

Comfort Cases extends special thanks to the Mobile Hope team for helping turn the generosity of hundreds of volunteers into meaningful support for children and young people facing difficult circumstances.

EXTRAORDINARY PARTNERS MADE IT POSSIBLE

Corporate, nonprofit and community partners provided vital funding, products, materials and volunteer support. Comfort Cases proudly recognizes its major event partners:

* Wellpoint and Anthem HealthKeepers Plus Offered by HealthKeepers, Inc., for their generous event sponsorship.

* Grady Management, a major event sponsor that generously donated all 2,400 teddy bears placed in the backpacks, ensuring every child receives a comforting companion.

* JBS International, the Sweet Dreams Pajama Sponsor, supporting new pajamas for children in foster care.

* Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, whose $5,000 sponsorship supported five hours of packing and reflected a shared commitment to children in foster care.

* Under Armour, which donated backpacks.

* Capital One, for financial support and employee volunteers.

* The Boxery, which contributed shipping boxes, event T-shirts and other materials.

* Iris & Rainbow, which provided hundreds of backpacks and volunteer support.

* Silver Lining Amenities International, which supported essential personal care items.

* Boston Red Sox, which donated backpacks and duffel bags.

Beyond their financial and in-kind contributions, these partners demonstrated the power of corporate and community engagement. Their generosity and commitment helped make the event possible and will have a lasting impact on children entering foster care.

POWER HOUR SPONSORS KEPT THE ENERGY GOING AROUND THE CLOCK

From Friday morning through the overnight hours, Power Hour sponsors helped sustain the packing momentum:

* Stifel

* Charity Charge

* Integrency

* Mattress Firm

* Peterson Companies / Rio

* GFWC Maryland / Mimi French

* KPMG / Samantha Taitt

* Music Is Unity

* Moda Fabrics

* Blockstars Carolinas

* US Fabric Shop

A SPECIAL THANK YOU TO THOSE WHO KEPT OUR VOLUNTEERS GOING

Four local businesses helped keep volunteers nourished, energized and smiling throughout the 24-hour event.

* Spilled Milk Catering went above and beyond by fully donating breakfast, lunch and dinner, keeping hundreds of volunteers nourished throughout the 24-hour celebration.

* Bethesda Bagels donated hundreds of fresh bagels and spreads.

* Bruster's Real Ice Cream (Gaithersburg) brought its ice cream truck to treat volunteers.

* Isaac's Poultry Market generously contributed food for the volunteer teams.

From early morning breakfasts to meals and treats throughout the day, these businesses helped keep hundreds of volunteers energized and smiling. Their generosity was an essential part of making the 24-hour celebration possible.

ADDITIONAL IN-KIND CONTRIBUTIONS

Comfort Cases also thanks:

* 3Strands Global Foundation, which donated books for children entering foster care.

* Stephanie Hinderliter of Book Thoughts with Steph, who organized an extraordinarily successful virtual book drive.

* SG MoCo, which donated celebratory signage outside the Center to welcome volunteers.

A MISSION THAT CONTINUES LONG AFTER THE FINAL BACKPACK IS PACKED

With more than 330,000 Comfort Cases distributed nationwide, the organization's mission continues: ensuring no child entering foster care has to carry their belongings in a trash bag. The extraordinary dedication of more than 800 volunteers over 24 hours demonstrates the power of a community united by one simple belief: every child deserves dignity, compassion and something to call their own.

To support the mission through volunteering, donations, packing parties or corporate partnerships, visit or the 2026 Pack-a-Thon campaign page.

ABOUT COMFORT CASES

Founded by Rob Scheer, Comfort Cases is a national nonprofit bringing dignity and hope to children in and entering foster care through backpacks filled with essential and comforting items. The organization has distributed more than 330,000 Comfort Cases to every state, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom and works to end the practice of children carrying belongings in trash bags. Learn more at .

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David Thalberg

Comfort Cases

+1 917-952-2580

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24 Hours. 2,400 Backpacks. One Extraordinary Community: Comfort Cases Celebrates Successful Pack-a-Thon News Provided By David Thalberg, Comfort Cases November 24, 2026, 15:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights



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