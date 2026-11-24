American Manufacturer Introduces Precision Foam Cleaning Swabs for Glass Pipes, Bongs, Water Pipes, and Cannabis Accessories at Booth 25707

Glass Cleaning Swabs - Swab-its

Swab-its® by Super Brush LLC

American Manufacturer Introduces Precision Foam Cleaning Swabs for Glass Pipes, Bongs, Water Pipes, and Cannabis Accessories at Booth 25707

- Mike Lecrenski - Marketing Manager

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Super Brush LLC, a leading U.S. manufacturer of precision foam swabs and applicators, is excited to announce its first appearance at MJBizCon 2026, taking place December 2–4, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Exhibiting at Booth 25707, the company will introduce four new Swab-its® glassware cleaning products developed specifically for the cannabis accessories market.

With more than 65 years of manufacturing experience, Super Brush is bringing its precision foam cleaning technology to the cannabis industry, offering a washable, reusable, and lint-free alternative to traditional cotton swabs and disposable cleaning tools.

The four new products are designed to help consumers clean glass bongs, water pipes, bowls, downstems, and other smoking accessories. Featuring non-abrasive foam tips and flexible handles, Swab-its cleaning swabs are compatible with isopropyl alcohol (IPA) and help remove stubborn residue while protecting delicate glass surfaces.

Four New Swab-its® Glassware Cleaning Products

Visitors to Booth 25707 will have the opportunity to see and learn about the company's four new cleaning solutions:

.Deep Reach Glassware Cleaning Swabs: Featuring extended handles and precision foam tips designed to clean deeper areas inside glass pipes, bongs, and other hard-to-reach surfaces.

.Downstem Cleaning Swabs: Double-ended foam swabs featuring different tip shapes for cleaning downstems, narrow glass tubes, bowls, and other difficult-to-access areas.

.Slim Reach Glassware Cleaning Swabs: Designed with slim foam tips and flexible handles to clean narrow openings, tight spaces, and delicate glass components.

.Wide Reach Glassware Cleaning Swabs: Featuring larger, rounded foam tips that provide increased surface contact for cleaning wider glass chambers and interior surfaces.

All four products are Made in the USA and feature lint-free, non-abrasive foam designed to outperform traditional cotton swabs in precision cleaning applications.

A New Retail Opportunity for Smoke Shops and Cannabis Accessory Stores

In addition to serving individual consumers, the new Swab-its glassware cleaning line provides an opportunity for smoke shops, dispensary accessory retailers, glassware stores, and specialty retailers looking to expand their cleaning and maintenance product offerings.

Each product is packaged in a convenient, retail-ready resealable pouch, making it easy to display, merchandise, and sell alongside glassware and smoking accessories.

The products are available in cases of six retail packages, starting at $36.00 per case with free shipping through the Swab-its ecommerce website.

With reusable foam construction, specialized tip designs, and American-made quality, the product line offers retailers a practical add-on purchase for customers buying glassware and related accessories.

Bringing Precision Cleaning Technology to the Cannabis Industry

"We're extremely excited to exhibit at MJBizCon for the first time and introduce our new Swab-its glassware cleaning products to this growing industry," said Mike Lecrenski, Marketing Manager at Super Brush LLC.

"For years, we've manufactured precision foam swabs for industries where effective cleaning is critical. We saw an opportunity to bring that same technology to glassware cleaning with products specifically designed for bongs, water pipes, downstems, and other accessories."

Lecrenski added, "We believe these products will be a great fit for smoke shops, glassware retailers, and other businesses looking to offer their customers something different. They're washable, reusable, Made in the USA, and designed to reach areas that ordinary cotton swabs simply can't. With retail-ready packaging, affordable case pricing, and free shipping, we're making it easy for stores to add Swab-its to their product lineup."

Visit Swab-its® at MJBizCon 2026 – Booth 25707

Super Brush representatives will be available throughout MJBizCon to demonstrate the new glassware cleaning products, discuss retail opportunities, and answer questions about product applications and purchasing options.

Event Details

Event: MJBizCon 2026

Dates: December 2–4, 2026

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Exhibitor: Super Brush LLC / Swab-its®

Booth: 25707

All four new glassware cleaning products are also available for purchase online at:



Cases of six retail packages start at $36.00 with free shipping.

About Super Brush LLC

Founded more than 65 years ago and headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts, Super Brush LLC is a U.S. manufacturer of precision foam swabs and applicators serving the medical, aerospace, automotive, electronics, industrial, and consumer markets.

Operating under an ISO 13485-certified quality management system, Super Brush manufactures thousands of foam swab configurations designed for precision cleaning, fluid application, and specialized manufacturing processes.

Through its Swab-its® brand, the company offers innovative cleaning products for consumers, retailers, and professional applications.

For more information, visit or .

Media Contact

Mike Lecrenski

Marketing Manager

Super Brush LLC

Springfield, Massachusetts

Website:

Online Store:



Michael Lecrenski

Super Brush LLC

+ + + +1 4135431442

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Super Brush LLC to Make MJBizCon Debut with Four New Swab-its® Glassware Cleaning Products News Provided By Super Brush LLC November 24, 2026, 15:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Retail



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