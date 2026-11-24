MENAFN - Pressat)Innomotics, a globally leading provider of electric motors and large drive systems, will provide visitors at SPS 2026 with an exclusive first look at an upcoming innovation within its Motor Drive Systems portfolio. The newrepresents a significant step forward in the evolution of motor-drive technology, combining motor and drive into a single, highly integrated system.

Developed to address growing demands for compactness, efficiency and simplified installation in industrial applications, the new solution is designed for use in applications such as pumps, fans, compressors and vacuum pumps, where space constraints and operational efficiency are becoming increasingly important.

The Motor Integrated Line introduces a new level of drive integration that simplifies machine design and installation while complying to or even exceeding modern industrial efficiency requirements by achieving IES5 efficiency class.

For machine builders and plant operators, the integrated design delivers tangible benefits throughout the entire lifecycle. By combining motor and drive within a footprint not larger than that of a standard motor, the solution enables seamless integration into both new and existing installations. In many retrofit and brownfield projects, existing cable infrastructure can remain in place, helping to reduce engineering effort, installation time and overall project complexity.

With motor-drive package designed to meet protection class up to IP66, the product can be installed wherever a standalone motor is used, extending variable-speed operation to applications and environments that have traditionally been more challenging for drive technology. This also opens new opportunities for outdoor installations where compactness, robustness and simplified commissioning are essential.

For operators looking to modernize existing equipment, the Motor Integrated Line provides an easy transition to integrated motor-drive technology without concerns about additional cabinet space, complex wiring requirements or significant modifications to the plant layout.

Furthermore, as with all Innomotics Motor Drive Systems solutions, the Motor Integrated Line follows a plug-and-play principle, with motor and drive supplied as a pre-commissioned system to minimize installation and startup effort. It represents the next step in the continuous expansion of the Innomotics Motor Drive Systems portfolio, underscoring the company's commitment to delivering increasingly integrated drive solutions.

While full details will be revealed during the official product launch planned for 2027, SPS visitors will have the opportunity to discover the concept behind the new technology and gain an early impression of its potential benefits for industrial applications.

Experience the first glimpse at SPS 2026

Visitors can get an exclusive preview of the new Motor Integrated Line at SPS 2026, taking place from 24 to 26 November 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany.

Visit Innomotics at Hall 1, Booth 240 to discover how the next generation of Motor Drive Systems is shaping the future of industrial motion solutions.

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Contact:

Innomotics GmbH

Dario Artico

Mobile: +49 1525 8144721; E-Mail: [email protected]

Redefining reliable motion for a better tomorrow.

Innomotics GmbH is a globally leading provider of electric motors and large drive systems that combines deep technical expertise and leading innovation in electrical solutions across industries and regions. With its more than 150 years of experience in developing electric motors, the company is the backbone for reliable drive technology in industry and infrastructure worldwide. Innomotics is a thought leader in the areas of industrial efficiency, electrification, sustainability, and digitalization. The company is headquartered in Nuremberg (Germany) and employs around 15,000 people worldwide. Annual revenue exceeds 3 billion euros. With 17 production sites and a comprehensive sales and service network in 49 countries, Innomotics has a well-balanced global presence in a growing market.

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