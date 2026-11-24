MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Olaf Lies, Minister-President of Germany's Lower Saxony state, and discussed the strategic, economic and technological imperative of closer India-Germany and India-European Union (EU) cooperation.

"Glad to meet Minister-President Olaf Lies of Lower Saxony, Germany. Discussed the strategic, economic and technological imperative of closer India-Germany and India-EU cooperation in the current turbulent era," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

The EAM also welcomed the German leader's support for stronger ties and said the two sides discussed regional issues.

"Appreciate his positive sentiments in that regard. Also exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and other regional issues," he added.

On Tuesday, Lies told IANS that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is likely to be concluded by the end of this year and will boost bilateral ties.

He said the proposed India-EU FTA would create new opportunities for businesses in both countries and help strengthen commercial ties between Indian companies and businesses in Lower Saxony.

"On the commercial front, I see companies from Germany looking to invest in India, as well as Indian companies interested in investing in Lower Saxony," he had said.

Highlighting cooperation in renewable energy, Lies said India was already an important partner for Germany in the sector.

He added that the proposed trade agreement would open up several new perspectives and create significant opportunities for industries in both India and Germany.

Lies said growing interest among companies from both sides reflected the potential for deeper economic engagement and mutually beneficial investments.

On November 4, German Ambassador to India Jasper Wieck said India-Germany relations are entering a new phase of deeper engagement, with both countries expanding cooperation across trade, investment, energy and strategic sectors.

"The EU free trade agreement, which is to be signed at the end of this year and is expected to enter into force in the first half of next year, will be a game changer for our bilateral trade and investment partnership. It will reduce tariffs on many industrial products and, partially, on agricultural products. I think we have the potential to integrate our supply chains," Wieck had said.