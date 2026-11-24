MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Bengaluru, Nov 24 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday criticised the Karnataka government over the notice issued to him by Hassan cybercrime police in connection with WhatsApp chats related to alleged corruption at the Hassan Deputy Commissioner's office.

He questioned the purpose of the investigation after Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had allegedly given a clean chit to the official concerned on the very day the chats were made public.

Speaking to the media, Kumaraswamy said he had shared information with the media based on WhatsApp chat records he had received concerning alleged bribery at the Hassan Deputy Commissioner's office. He had demanded that the mobile phones of the persons mentioned in the chats be seized and an investigation conducted against them.

"On the very day I released the WhatsApp chats, the Chief Minister himself gave a clean chit to the officer mentioned in them. When that is the case, what is left to investigate?" he asked.

Responding to reporters in New Delhi about the notice issued by Hassan cyber crime police, Kumaraswamy questioned the authority and grounds on which he was being summoned.

"I have not made any allegations. I have only asked for an investigation into the documents I received. I have sought a probe into the WhatsApp chats. On what basis are they issuing me a notice? Who are they to question me?" he asked.

The Union Minister said the Chief Minister had publicly stated that people should bring to his notice if anyone demanded even Rs 10 as a bribe. Accordingly, he had shared the information available to him and sought an investigation.

"When the Chief Minister himself has given a clean chit, what information do they expect to obtain from me? What is the purpose of conducting an investigation now?" he questioned.

Kumaraswamy said the authorities should seize the mobile phone of the personal assistant to the Hassan Deputy Commissioner instead of issuing him a notice.

"If they seize the mobile phone of the DC's personal assistant and examine it, the facts will come out. The truth will be known. There is no purpose in issuing me a notice. Don't they have even that much common sense? They can get all the information by examining the DC PA's mobile phone," he said.

Referring to an earlier statement by the present Home Minister in connection with the case, Kumaraswamy said the minister had claimed to possess all the information but had failed to share it when asked.

"Now, they have come forward to issue me a notice. Don't they have any sense? I know who sent them to issue the notice. Who was it? Wasn't it the same person who went to Dharmasthala in search of a skull after making all those claims?" he asked.

Alleging that the government was attempting to target him through officials, Kumaraswamy reiterated that the mobile phone of the DC's personal assistant should be seized first.

"I have shared the information I received. Instead of doing that, they are using officials to play games with me," he said.

The Cyber Command Centre police have issued a notice to Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday in connection with the alleged bribery-related WhatsApp chat involving the Hassan Deputy Commissioner's office.