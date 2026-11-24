MENAFN - IANS) Khandwa, Nov 24 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday that the company of saints provides an opportunity to connect with God, describing the fifth Narmada Seva Parikrama as a religious journey promoting faith, devotion, social harmony and public welfare.

Addressing devotees at the Gomukh Ghat in Omkareshwar on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, CM Yadav said that being in the presence of saints was a matter of good fortune as they guide people towards spirituality and devotion.

"Being in the company of saints is our good fortune. Through them, we get an opportunity to communicate directly with God," he added.

The pilgrimage began under the guidance of Avadhoot Siddh Mahayogi Dada Guruji.

The Chief Minister said the parikrama was not merely a religious journey but also a path of spiritual practice and public welfare.

He wished the devotees a safe and successful pilgrimage, expressing hope that it would promote social harmony, mutual brotherhood and spiritual awareness.

Chief Minister Yadav performed aarti and offered prayers to the Narmada, seeking happiness and prosperity for the people of the state and the country.

He said the state government had made special arrangements along the parikrama route for the convenience of devotees.

Describing the Narmada's banks as sacred, CM Yadav said maintaining the river's purity and cleanliness was everyone's responsibility.

Referring to India's spiritual heritage, the Chief Minister added that the world was becoming familiar with Sanatan culture and its traditions under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Sanatan traditions connect society and convey the message of human welfare," he said.

Dada Guruji said the Narmada was not merely a river but the foundation of life, knowledge, conduct, development and social order.

He described the parikrama as a spiritual practice that strengthened mutual harmony and the spirit of public welfare.