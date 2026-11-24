MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 24 (IANS) Putting an end to any speculation surrounding its release timeline, the makers of director R A Karthik's 'King 100', featuring Telugu star Nagarjuna in the lead, on Tuesday, released a new countdown poster that reaffirmed the fact that the film would indeed hit screens on December 24 as originally announced.

The film has triggered huge expectations as it is actor Nagarjuna Akkineni's 100th film.

The team behind the film has now confirmed that the film is right on schedule, with exactly 30 days left for its theatrical arrival. The makers unveiled a special countdown poster, adding to the excitement surrounding the much-awaited film.

The poster presents Nagarjuna in a stylish avatar against an intense red backdrop. Sporting a dark suit and sunglasses, the actor stands in front of a vintage car, with one hand raised in a distinctive gesture. The striking red-toned visual, the classic car and the dramatic silhouette lend the poster a commanding retro-inspired aesthetic, adding a vintage flavour to the 30-day countdown.

Kept largely under wraps through its year-long production, the film had remained out of the spotlight until the time its first glimpse was released recently. The first glimpse delivered a bold, powerful statement of the scale, style, and cinematic ambition of the film's makers.

The over one-and-a-half-minute glimpse introduced Nagarjuna Akkineni in a stylish, larger-than-life avatar, offering audiences their first look at his character and the world of the film.

The glimpse opened with Nagarjuna's character sharing his perspective on the world:“There are two types of people in this world. Those who have money and those who don't. When I had no money, they called me a loser. When I had money, they called me a King. But this identity is more powerful than money. To uphold this identity, I have to keep running.”

The dialogue struck a hard-hitting note. It offered a sharp glimpse into his rise to power, his mindset, and the relentless drive of maintaining his identity as 'The King'.

'King100', which will hit screens on December 24, has been written and directed by R.A. Karthik and produced by Annapurna Studios. The film will have music by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Raja Mahadhevan, production design by Sathees Kumar N, and editing by Navin Nooli.

Costumes for the film have been designed by Poorva, Rajini, Tanya and Bhramma. Action choreography for the film is by Venkat, Prithivi, Nabakanth, Real Sathish and Dinesh Kasi, while publicity design is by Tuney John.