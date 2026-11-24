MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 24 (IANS) The Puri Police on Tuesday arrested a 34-year-old foreign national from a hotel in Bhubaneswar for allegedly kidnapping and sexually abusing a minor girl and demanding ransom from her parents after confining her in the hotel.

The accused, identified as Mohamed Faiz Mohamed, is a resident of Mombasa district in Nyanza Province of Kenya.

Speaking to media persons, the Superintendent of Police of Puri, Prateek Singh, said that a woman on Monday lodged a complaint at Town Police Station alleging that someone had kidnapped her minor daughter and demanded a ransom of Rs 1 lakh. The Puri SP further noted that the cops, during the probe, found that the accused had made the ransom calls using a VPN.

"Upon receipt of information, the Town Police and a special squad led by the City DSP immediately launched an investigation, taking the matter seriously and beginning efforts to trace the origin of the calls. The investigation revealed that the calls had originated from the Jagamara area of Bhubaneswar," Singh added.

Subsequently, the police rescued the minor girl from a hotel, Golden Star Guest House, in Bhubaneswar's Jagamara area, where she was allegedly confined and detained by the accused.

The cops, during the course of the initial investigation, ascertained that the victim girl, a 17-year-old student of Puri, came into contact with accused Faiz while playing online carrom in the Carrom King Application, an online Gaming Platform, on her Android Mobile Phone during September 2025. Faiz later began chatting with the minor and developed a romantic relationship with her.

According to a press note by the Puri police, taking advantage of the girl's innocence, the accused allegedly influenced her to embrace Islam by telling her about Prophet Muhammad.

She gradually developed an interest in learning about Islam, following which he proposed marriage to her. He also allegedly persuaded the minor to share nude photographs with him. The accused later asked to meet the girl and arrived in India on November 10, 2026, before travelling to Puri on November 18.

Subsequently, Faiz met the victim near a college in Puri and took her to the hotel in Bhubaneswar, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, confined her in a hotel room and demanded a ransom of Rs 1 lakh from her parents.

Based on the complaint, the Puri police registered a case (809/26) under various sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act in the matter and arrested the accused on Tuesday.