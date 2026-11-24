MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Packaged drinking water maker Bisleri International on Tuesday, which is under fire because of an adverse Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) report on its product, said the scrutiny is related to just one batch manufactured at its Goa plant in September 2025.

The company said that the batch is no longer in circulation and subsequent testing found bromate levels in the sample within permissible limits.

The company said all its 143 manufacturing plants remain operational and compliant with FSSAI regulations, with the Goa facility also continuing operations without any suspension order from the regulator.

"Bisleri produces more than 50,000 batches annually. FSSAI's sale prohibition applies only to one Batch GO 270, manufactured in Goa on September 27, 2025. There are no stocks of this batch in the market currently," it added.

On Sunday, the FSSAI had said it had sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International, whose one sample of packaged drinking water failed in lab tests following the detection of bromate beyond permissible limits.

On subsequent testing by a referral lab, polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which pose a health risk, were also found in a sample.

On Monday, FSSAI clarified that, as per the law, the report of the referral lab should be final in case of appeal by food business operators (FBOs).

"The order for prohibition of sale was issued to Bisleri International for the Batch No. Go 270. Only one batch was found to be non-compliant. FBO (Bisleri) has been conveyed to conduct root cause analysis."

Bisleri said while one out of six samples in a subsequent re-test had reported PAHs, another sample from the same batch cleared all parameters.

"Bisleri highlighted the discrepancies and requested PAH retesting in February 2026. Since then, there has been no adverse incidents of PAHs found in any sample tested by FSSAI across Bisleri plants," the company added.