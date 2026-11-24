MENAFN - IANS) Doha, Nov 24 (IANS) Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi said he backed his strengths after realising that the pitch was not offering much assistance to the bowlers, as he produced a record-breaking 52-ball double century to guide India A to a seven-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and into the semifinals of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 here on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old smashed 204 off just 53 deliveries, including 28 sixes and seven fours, as India A chased down a target of 250 in only 14.2 overs, finishing at 254/3. His innings featured the fastest century and double century in List A cricket.

Speaking after being named Player of the Match, Sooryavanshi said he initially intended to take his time at the crease after failing to convert his starts in the previous two matches.

“In the last two matches, I got set but couldn't convert those starts. So the plan was to go out there and take my time initially. But after facing a ball or two, I felt the bowlers weren't getting much help from the surface, so I backed my strengths,” he said.

The left-handed batter reached his hundred in just 28 balls, surpassing the previous List A record of a 29-ball century by Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk. He went on to complete his maiden double century in any format in just 52 deliveries.

Sooryavanshi said the conditions allowed him to play according to his natural game rather than adopt a cautious approach.

“There wasn't anything specific on my mind. The only thought was that if the wicket was helping the bowlers, I would take my time and play a longer innings. But thankfully, that wasn't the case. The wicket was good, the ball was coming nicely onto the bat, so I tried to back my game,” he said.

He added that his approach remained unchanged despite the magnitude of the occasion, with his primary objective being to bat deep and take control of the game.

“Nothing different, sir. It was the same mindset of trying to bat deep. If the game wasn't in my control initially, I would look to take my time. But thankfully, I was able to take control early on, and then I played the game on my terms,” he said.

The teenager also credited his coach Hrishi for repeatedly reminding him to focus on watching the ball closely, advice he has received since his Under-19 days.

“He has been saying this since Under-19. He tells me that if I just watch the ball properly, the game will be easy for me,” Sooryavanshi said.

Having rediscovered his rhythm, the young batter said he was keen to maintain the same form in the remaining matches and help India A reach the final.

“It feels good. I've got my flow back in the game, so I'll try to carry this forward into the remaining matches of the tournament. Hopefully, we win the semi-final and reach the final, and I can continue playing with the same flow and in my own way,” he said.

Earlier, UAE posted 249/8 in their allotted 50 overs, riding on Harpreet Singh's 130 off 144 balls. Arshad led the India A bowling attack with four wickets for 43 runs.

Sooryavanshi's explosive knock, which included a 137-run partnership with Rinku Singh for the third wicket, ensured India A completed the chase comfortably and booked their place in the semifinals.