MENAFN - IANS) Rourkela, Nov 24 (IANS) Samaleswari SC secured their first points of the season with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against FC Bengaluru United in Match 22 of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026/27 at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium in Rourkela on Tuesday.

FC Bengaluru United took the lead through Ribhav Sardesai in the 17th minute, but Samaleswari SC scored twice in the space of ten minutes in the 34th and 44th minutes through Samir Murmu and Jorge Pereyra Díaz.

The away side then drew level in the 79th minute through Akshunna Tyagi. With this draw, Samaleswari have moved from the relegation spot while FCBU is in sixth place with six points from six matches.

The home side started on the front foot and came close to taking the lead inside the opening two minutes, only for Ishan Pandita to drag his shot wide after Jorge Pereyra Díaz split the defence with a brilliant pass to set him up.

FC Bengaluru United took control midway through the first half and came close to breaking the deadlock. Samir Murmu's attempted back pass from the middle of the pitch was underhit, allowing FC Bengaluru United striker Marat Tareck to intercept the ball outside the box.

Samaleswari SC goalkeeper Padam Chettri had rushed off his line and was caught in no man's land, prompting Tareck to attempt a lob over the stranded custodian. However, Chettri, who was outside his box, could head the ball away to safety.

FC Bengaluru United's sustained pressure paid off moments later as they took the lead. Lalramdinsanga Ralte, who had looked lively down the left flank throughout the evening, delivered a low cross that was cleared by the Samaleswari defence but only as far as Maikol Herrera.

The midfielder's mishit effort fell into the path of Ribhav Sardesai inside the box. Although Sardesai's attempt also appeared miscued, it had enough power and accuracy to beat the goalkeeper and find the back of the net.

The visitors continued to create the better attacking opportunities, with Lalramdinsanga once again delivering a low cross into the box. Tareck made a good run towards the near post but failed to direct his effort on target as FC Bengaluru United maintained the pressure on their opponents.

Samaleswari drew level against the run of play in the 34th minute, thanks to a moment of brilliance from young midfielder Sukham Yoihenba Meitei. The youngster split the FC Bengaluru United defence with a perfectly weighted pass from midfield to find Samir Murmu unmarked inside the box.

The local forward unleashed a powerful effort that struck the post before going into the net, beating goalkeeper Sangramjit Roy Chowdhury, who got a hand to the ball but could not keep it out.

Samaleswari capitalised on their newfound momentum to take the lead ten minutes later with another well-worked move. Kamal Issah won possession in midfield, catching the FC Bengaluru United defence out of position.

Jayesh Rane then played Jorge Pereyra Díaz into a promising position, and the Argentine forward kept his composure to calmly slot the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper and put his side ahead.

FC Bengaluru United responded well after falling behind, creating two promising chances before the half-time whistle. Maikol Herrera's first attempt was saved by the goalkeeper, while moments later, Tareck sent his effort wide at the end of a well-worked move as Samaleswari went into the break with a hard-fought 2-1 lead.

Samaleswari carried their momentum into the second half with a lively start, controlling the midfield in the opening exchanges and making it difficult for FC Bengaluru United to retain possession.

However, the home side were unable to translate their dominance into clear-cut chances, allowing the visitors to gradually find their way back into the game.

Both goalkeepers were kept busy, making several saves, with Padam Chettri the busier of the two. The Samaleswari goalkeeper produced a couple of excellent stops to deny Tareck and Lalramdinsanga Ralte. FC Bengaluru United continued to pile on the pressure throughout the half, but a lack of composure in front of goal, combined with Chettri's heroics, kept the score at 2-1 in Samaleswari's favour.

FC Bengaluru United eventually found the equaliser in the 79th minute. Gautam Virwani floated a looping cross into the danger area that evaded two defenders and found Akshunna Tyagi unmarked at the far post. The substitute controlled the ball before blasting it into the top corner, beyond the goalkeeper's outstretched hands.

FC Bengaluru United continued to pile on the pressure in the closing stages and came agonisingly close to finding a winner in the final minute of stoppage time. Captain Abdul Hannan rose highest to meet a corner with a powerful header, but Padam Chettri palmed the effort away. The ball threatened to cross the goal line before the Samaleswari defence eventually scrambled it clear to safety.

In the end, Samaleswari held on to the draw to secure a hard-earned point and open their account in the Indian Football League.