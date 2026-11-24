MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Georgia and Azerbaijan consistently uphold the fundamental principles of international law and actively cooperate to strengthen these principles, the country's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Maka Botchorishvili, said during a joint press conference with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend's correspondent reports.

The Georgian minister noted that the relations and friendship between the two countries are important today for the development of cooperation in the regional context.

“Today, the development of the Middle Corridor is a geo-economic necessity in the region. Georgia and Azerbaijan share a friendship, cooperation, and partnership that have developed over decades and are based on positive experiences.

This can be used not only for the benefit of our two countries, but also to achieve broader regional goals. This gives our friendship and cooperation special significance, and the ties that exist between our countries and our leaders truly deserve great praise. We must further strengthen and deepen the partnership, strategic partnership, cooperation, and friendship between our countries,” she said.