Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Leaf Blowers - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Leaf Blowers Market to Reach US$1.1 Billion by 2032 as Cordless Technology Gains Momentum

The global leaf blowers market was valued at US$866.2 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$1.1 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. Market growth is being supported by rising adoption of battery-powered equipment, continued expansion of professional landscaping services, increasing residential landscape maintenance, and demand for quieter, lower-emission outdoor power tools.

Leaf blowers remain essential across residential, commercial, and public landscape maintenance applications. Handheld, backpack, and wheeled models help users clear leaves, debris, and light snow from gardens, pathways, parking areas, and other outdoor spaces. Their use also extends to gutter cleaning, vehicle drying, and specialized commercial maintenance tasks.

Technology Innovation Reshapes the Leaf Blowers Market

Product development is increasingly focused on battery performance, energy efficiency, operating comfort, noise reduction, and multifunctionality. Newer cordless leaf blowers are narrowing the performance gap with gas-powered equipment while reducing direct emissions, maintenance requirements, and operating noise. Lightweight construction, ergonomic controls, variable-speed settings, and improved battery runtime are also increasing usability across consumer and professional applications.

Vacuum and mulching capabilities represent another important area of innovation. These functions allow users to collect and process yard waste for composting or reuse as mulch, supporting more efficient landscape management. As manufacturers improve motor efficiency, battery capacity, charging speed, and compatibility across broader cordless equipment platforms, battery-powered leaf blowers are expected to capture a growing share of global demand.

Environmental Regulations Accelerate the Shift to Electric Models

Environmental and noise concerns associated with traditional gas-powered leaf blowers have led municipalities and other authorities to introduce tighter operating restrictions. This regulatory environment is strengthening demand for electric and cordless alternatives, particularly in densely populated residential areas, commercial properties, educational campuses, healthcare facilities, and public spaces.

The transition to electric equipment also aligns with consumer and enterprise sustainability priorities. Manufacturers are responding with quieter models, longer-lasting batteries, more efficient motors, and designs that reduce operator fatigue. These developments are strengthening the role of cordless leaf blowers in both residential maintenance and professional landscaping fleets.

Market Growth Drivers and Segment Outlook

The cordless blowers segment is forecast to reach US$771.9 million by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 3.5%. Growth reflects increasing consumer preference for mobility, ease of use, lower maintenance, and compatibility with shared battery ecosystems. The corded blowers segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during the analysis period, supported by applications where continuous power and access to electrical outlets remain practical.

Additional market drivers include residential development, home improvement activity, expansion of managed outdoor spaces, and growth in outsourced landscaping services. Commercial maintenance providers continue to invest in productive, durable equipment that can improve service efficiency while meeting local emissions and noise requirements.

Regional Leaf Blowers Market Highlights

The United States leaf blowers market was valued at US$236 million in 2025. China is forecast to record a CAGR of 5.7% and reach US$214.8 million by 2032, making it one of the market's notable growth territories. The report also examines demand patterns and competitive developments across Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, India, South Korea, Australia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Scope



Market value: Annual sales analysis and forecasts presented in US$ million for 2025 through 2032.

Product segments: Cordless blowers and corded blowers.

Applications: Commercial end-use and residential end-use.

Geographic coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, including major national markets.

Competitive analysis: Company activity, geographic presence, market positioning, and strategic developments. Updates: Complimentary report updates for one year.

Strategic Value of the Leaf Blowers Market Report

The report provides independent market forecasts, segment analysis, regional assessments, competitive intelligence, and actionable insights into the trends shaping the global leaf blowers industry. It evaluates the factors influencing cordless equipment adoption, commercial and residential demand, product innovation, environmental regulation, and regional growth opportunities.

Key questions addressed include:



How will the global leaf blowers market develop through 2032?

Which trends, growth drivers, and market restraints will have the greatest impact?

Which product and application segments are expected to expand most rapidly?

How will regional market opportunities and competitive positions evolve? Which companies are influencing product development and market direction?

Domain Expert Insights



The report incorporates perspectives from domain experts across industry, enterprise, and academia to provide context beyond conventional published research.

The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, technology development, and market-relevant conversations.

Its intelligence base draws on conference sessions, keynotes, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources.

The analysis connects emerging signals with strategic market direction, identifying the forces driving change and the developments most likely to influence business planning.

Company intelligence extends beyond market-level trends to assess organizations participating in and shaping the competitive environment. Market share analysis is applied where analytically relevant, including regional assessments tailored to differing competitive structures and market dynamics.

Companies Featured



Blue Bird Industries Fabbrica Motori S.R.L.

Cifarelli SpA

Diversitech Global

Eliet Europe NV

Flory Industries, Inc.

Hebei Sinotools Industrial Company Limited

Horace Fuller Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

MultiOne s.r.l. Pellenc SA

With cordless technology, environmental regulation, and professional landscaping demand reshaping purchasing decisions, the global leaf blowers market report offers strategic intelligence for manufacturers, suppliers, investors, distributors, and business leaders evaluating opportunities through 2032.

Key Attributes:

