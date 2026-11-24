MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global petrochemicals market size is projected to grow from USD 757.73 billion in 2026 to USD 1,263.95 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific held the dominant revenue share in the global market, accounting for 46% in 2025.

Ottawa, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the experts at Towards Chemicals and Materials Analytics and Consulting, the global petrochemicals market size was valued at USD 715.85 billion in 2025

The olefins and their polymer derivatives generate most of the revenue. Packaging is the leading end use, followed by construction, automotive, and textiles. Growth comes from Asian polymer demand, infrastructure, and vehicle lightweighting.







Petrochemicals are produced at a massive scale in integrated complexes, where the cracker or reformer feeds downstream derivative units. Asia Pacific accounts for about 46% of revenue, and China is now the world's largest ethylene producer. Investment is shifting toward China, the Middle East, and the US Gulf Coast, alongside electrified crackers and bio-based olefins.

Key Takeaways



Asia Pacific dominated the petrochemicals market with the largest revenue share of 46% in 2025.

By product type, the olefins segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 46% in 2025.

By raw material, the crude oil segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share of 54% in 2025.

By manufacturing process, the steam cracking segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 50% in 2025. By end-use industry, the packaging segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share of 31% in 2025



Petrochemicals Market: Market Size, Pricing Dynamics, International Trade, Production Imbalances, and Competitive Landscape

Petrochemicals are the hydrocarbon-derived building blocks of modern industry. The main ones are the olefins (ethylene, propylene, and butadiene), the aromatics (benzene, toluene, and xylenes), and methanol, together with first-stage derivatives such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and PVC. Asia Pacific is the largest production and consumption region, led by China. North America and the Middle East are low-cost export hubs; Europe is shrinking. The industry is in an extended downcycle caused by a wave of new Chinese capacity. The 2026 Strait of Hormuz disruption then cut off Middle Eastern feedstock and product exports, making feedstock access the decisive competitive factor.

Petrochemicals Market Pricing Analysis

A. Product- or Grade-Wise Pricing Structure



Basic olefins and aromatics: Priced on contract and spot benchmarks closely linked to naphtha, ethane, and crude oil.

Commodity polymers: LLDPE film, HDPE pipe, and metallocene grades each carry different values; PP homopolymer trades below copolymer. Specialty grades: Qualified grades such as medical PP earn premiums.



B. Regional Pricing Dynamics



North America: Ethane-based cracking gives the region the lowest ethylene cash costs among major producing regions. Export-driven polyethylene prices sit below those in Asia.

Europe: Naphtha-based crackers and high energy costs make it the highest-cost region. Cefic reports that average European gas prices in January–April 2026 were about 3.3 times US levels.

Asia Pacific: China's oversupply sets regional price floors. Import-dependent markets such as India and Southeast Asia react quickly to disruptions.

Middle East and Africa: Gas-advantaged producers sell mainly into export markets. Latin America: Largely priced at import parity off US Gulf Coast supply.



C. Factors Influencing Prices



Crude, naphtha, ethane, and LPG movements, and the spreads between them.

Cracker operating rates, turnarounds, and force majeure events.

Chinese capacity additions and inventory levels, plus downstream conversion demand in packaging and construction. Freight rates, war-risk insurance, and anti-dumping duties.

D. Recent Pricing Development

The conflict that began on 28 February 2026 effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz. It cut off Middle Eastern naphtha, LPG, and polymer exports to Asia. Naphtha-fed crackers across the region cut operating rates or declared force majeure, including Chandra Asri (Indonesia), Yeochun NCC (South Korea), PCS (Singapore), and Formosa Petrochemical (Taiwan). Asian olefin and polymer prices rose steeply, and Chinese plastics prices reached four-year highs in late March. US producers passed costs on: Dow announced polyethylene price increases for March and April. Producers with secure non-Gulf feedstock gained.

Petrochemicals Market International Trade Analysis

A. Applicable HS Code



HS Code: 3901.20

Description: Polyethylene with a specific gravity of 0.94 or more (HDPE), in primary forms. Scope limitation: No single HS code represents the petrochemicals market. HS 3901.20 is used as a representative proxy because polyethylene is the most widely traded ethylene derivative. Related flows are classified separately: acyclic hydrocarbons such as ethylene and propylene (2901), aromatics (2902), methanol (2905.11), LDPE/LLDPE (3901.10), and polypropylene (3902.10).



B. Leading Exporting Countries

Based on 2023 customs data for HS 3901.20:



United States: The leading exporter. Its shale-ethane advantage and Gulf Coast export terminals underpin its position.

Saudi Arabia: Exports from gas-advantaged Jubail and Yanbu complexes, with China as a key destination. United Arab Emirates: Export-focused polyolefin production at Ruwais.



C. Leading Importing Countries



China: The largest importer, despite its capacity build-out, because film and packaging conversion demand is so large.

India: Its domestic polymer capacity lags behind fast-growing packaging, pipe, and infrastructure demand. United States: Imports selected grades, mainly through North American cross-border supply chains.



D. International Trade Flow Dynamics

The main trade corridors run from the Middle East to China, India, and Southeast Asia, and from the US Gulf Coast to Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Europe is becoming import-dependent as crackers close, while China moves toward self-sufficiency. The Hormuz disruption showed how concentrated Asia's import exposure is. Buyers turned to US, Southeast Asian, and Northeast Asian suppliers, and SABIC has said it expects new Middle Eastern projects to be delayed, though not cancelled.

Petrochemicals Market Production and Demand-Supply Gap Analysis

A. Global Production Structure

Production is dominated by integrated oil-and-chemical groups and national oil company affiliates operating world-scale crackers of 1 million tonnes per year or more. Feedstock decides cost position: ethane-based crackers in the United States and Middle East are low-cost, naphtha-based crackers in Europe, Japan, and Korea are high-cost, and coal-to-olefins and PDH units in China fall in between depending on input prices.

B. Major Producing Countries



China: Ethylene capacity exceeded 62 million tonnes per year by the end of 2025, the world's largest. Output is estimated at about 53 million tonnes, meaning capacity utilization sits well below nameplate.

United States: The second-largest ethylene base, almost entirely ethane-fed.

Saudi Arabia: Large integrated complexes in Jubail and Yanbu, operated by SABIC, Aramco, and their joint ventures. South Korea, Japan, and India: Naphtha-based producers.

C. Major Consuming Countries

China is the largest consumer, driven by packaging, consumer goods, and electronics manufacturing. It is followed by the United States, India, Western Europe, and Southeast Asia. India's polymer demand is expanding rapidly on packaging, irrigation pipe, and housing.

D. Regional Supply-Demand Imbalances



Surplus regions: The United States, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Singapore are structural net exporters.

Deficit regions: India, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America (excluding Brazil's local production) depend on imports. Shrinking capacity: Europe. Cefic reports 17.2 million tonnes of chemical capacity announced for closure in 2025, part of about 37 million tonnes since 2022.



Despite its surplus capacity, China still imported about 6 million tonnes of ethylene in 2025, because many derivative plants are located away from crackers, and low operating rates limit how much surplus is actually available.

E. Recent Capacity Expansion and Investment Developments



BASF, Zhanjiang (China): A EUR 8.7 billion Verbund site built around a 1 million t/yr flex-feed steam cracker, started in January 2026 and formally inaugurated in March 2026. Status: operational.

Golden Triangle Polymers, Orange, Texas (US): A USD 8.5 billion complex owned by Chevron Phillips Chemical (51%) and QatarEnergy (49%). It comprises a 2.08 million t/yr ethane cracker and two 1 million t/yr HDPE units. Status: commissioning; start-up expected late 2026. Closures: ExxonMobil closed its Fife ethylene plant in Scotland in February 2026. Dow will close its Böhlen cracker in Germany (560,000 t/yr of ethylene) by Q4 2027.



Petrochemicals Market Raw Material and Feedstock Analysis

A. Major Raw Materials and Feedstocks



Naphtha: The main cracker feed in Europe and Asia; it produces a broad slate of olefins and aromatics.

Ethane: Gives high ethylene yields; it is the dominant feed in the United States and the Middle East.

Propane and butane (LPG): Used as flexible cracker feed and in PDH units.

Coal and natural gas: Converted to methanol, which feeds MTO units in China. Utilities and catalysts: Steam, electricity, and polymerisation and reforming catalysts.



B. Manufacturing Process and Production Routes



Steam cracking: Feed is heated to about 800–850°C in furnaces, quenched, compressed and separated cryogenically.

Catalytic reforming: Converts naphtha into aromatics-rich reformate, from which benzene, toluene and xylenes are extracted.

PDH: Dehydrogenates propane over platinum or chromium catalysts into on-purpose propylene. MTO: Converts methanol from coal or gas into ethylene and propylene; its economics follow coal prices.

C. Feedstock Sourcing and Regional Availability

The United States and Qatar dominate surplus ethane and LPG supply. The Middle East is Asia's principal source of naphtha and LPG, and most of those cargoes pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Concentration in Gulf supply is the industry's largest feedstock security risk.

D. Feedstock Cost and Manufacturing Economics

Feedstock is typically the largest cost item in olefin production. Ethane crackers yield mainly ethylene, while naphtha crackers depend on co-product credits from propylene, butadiene and aromatics. Integrated refinery-petrochemical complexes capture margin across the chain, whereas standalone crackers and merchant derivative producers are exposed to swings in the spread between feedstock and product prices.

E. Recent Feedstock Development

After the Strait of Hormuz closed, the Sadara complex in Jubail, a joint venture of Saudi Aramco and Dow, shut all of its production units in late March 2026 because it was cut off from feedstock. SABIC declared force majeure on several product lines in the same period. Overall, ethane-based and integrated producers hold structural feedstock advantages, while naphtha-dependent Asian and European crackers remain the most vulnerable.

Petrochemicals Market Competitive Landscape

A. Market Structure

The market is moderately consolidated. World-scale crackers need multibillion-dollar investment, so capacity is held largely by integrated majors, national oil company affiliates and Chinese state-owned groups.

B. Leading Market Participants



Sinopec (China): China's largest refining and petrochemicals group, with crackers across coastal China.

SABIC (Saudi Arabia): A gas-advantaged olefins and polymers producer in Jubail and Yanbu, with European assets under restructuring. It closed its Olefins 6 cracker at Teesside in the UK in 2025.

ExxonMobil Chemical (US): Integrated ethane- and naphtha-based crackers in the US Gulf Coast, Singapore and China. It is cutting high-cost European capacity.

Dow (US): A leading polyethylene producer with an ethane-advantaged footprint in the US Gulf Coast. It holds a 35% stake in Sadara and is closing assets in Europe. BASF (Germany): Verbund sites at Ludwigshafen, Antwerp and Zhanjiang. Its growth is focused on serving China from local production.



C. Competitive Positioning

Competitiveness turns on feedstock cost and security, refinery integration, scale, polymer technology, export logistics and decarbonisation.

D. Competitive Outlook

High-cost European and Northeast Asian capacity will continue to be rationalised, while the United States, the Middle East and China account for most new capacity. Consolidation and asset sales will continue, and trade will reroute toward more secure supply origins.

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Natural Gas Storage Market: The Natural Gas Storage market size

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Petrochemicals Market Top Key Companies:

The following key companies have been profiled for this study on the petrochemical market.



BASF SE

Chevron Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

China Petrochemical Corporation

ExxonMobil Corporation

INEOS Group Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

SABIC Dow

Petrochemicals Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2035. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Petrochemicals Market

By Product Type



Olefins (Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene)

Aromatics (Benzene, Toluene, Xylene)

Methanol & Derivatives

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Synthetic Rubber

Bio-Based Olefins Others (Acetylene, Butanes, Styrene)



By Raw Material



Crude Oil

Natural Gas

Naphtha Others (LPG, Coal-derived feedstocks)

By Manufacturing Process



Steam Cracking

Catalytic Reforming

Methanol-to-Olefins (MTO) Others (Gas-to-Liquid, Bio-based Processes)

By End-Use Industry



Packaging

Automotive & Transportation

Construction & Infrastructure

Textiles & Apparel

Consumer Goods

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial Manufacturing Agriculture & Fertilizers

By Regional



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa



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