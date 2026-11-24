TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtus Capital Corporation, the asset manager for Virtus Diversified REIT (“VREIT”) announces that it has completed the acquisition of The Regency Retirement Residence, a modern, purpose-built independent living community located at 91 Concession Street in Lakefield, Ontario.

Closed on November 20, 2026 for a purchase price of $23 million, the transaction marks VREIT's second seniors housing acquisition in a matter of weeks - following the completion of Abington Court Retirement Residence in Hamilton earlier this month. A substantial portion of the consideration was satisfied through the issuance of units to the vendor in lieu of cash, aligning the seller with the Virtus' long-term performance while preserving balance sheet liquidity.

“Structuring this transaction with a significant issuance of units speaks to the seller's confidence in VREIT's platform and allows us to deploy capital efficiently,” said Aurelio Baglione, CEO of Virtus.“Closing two quality retirement residences within weeks of one another at cap rates over 8% demonstrates our ability to source and execute accretive deals that generate immediate, durable cash flow.”

Opened in late 2016, The Regency Retirement Residence is a three-storey, purpose-built facility spanning 59,630 square feet on a 2.168-acre parcel. The residence comprises 73 suites, offered in studio, one-bedroom, and one-bedroom-plus-den layouts. Designed for comfortable, accessible independent living, the property provides chef-prepared dining, fitness and wellness facilities, social and recreational lounges, landscaped outdoor grounds, and 24/7 on-site staff and resident support.

Situated in Lakefield along the scenic Trent-Severn Waterway, residents benefit from immediate proximity to local shops, dining, parks, and waterfront recreation, while remaining just 15 minutes from Peterborough and the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. The property is supported by favourable regional demographics: Lakefield has a population of approximately 3,000 with a median age of 55.6 years, within a broader Peterborough market of roughly 142,000 residents where one in four people are aged 65 and older.

“Bringing additional retirement assets into our existing mix of commercial and residential properties meaningfully strengthens the diversification of our portfolio,” said Josh Will, President of Virtus.“Between Abington Court and The Regency, we have added $49 million in seniors housing onto an approximately $160 million portfolio. This brings our AUM over $200 million and achieves meaningful, needle-moving growth that builds real scale in our fund.”

With this latest senior living acquisition, Virtus Diversified REIT continues to execute on disciplined, yield-focused acquisitions across resilient property sectors in Canada and the United States.

About VIRTUS Diversified REIT

VIRTUS Diversified REIT is a diversified real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing income-producing commercial and residential properties across Canada and the United States. VREIT's portfolio strategy emphasizes diversification by property type, geography and tenant base, with a focus on disciplined acquisition, active asset management and long-term value creation.

For more information, please visit .

Josh Will

President

Virtus Diversified REIT

...

Alex Steele

Managing Director

Virtus Diversified REIT

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at