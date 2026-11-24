“The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York's member financial institutions are the backbone of our economy. They make small business loans, mortgages, agriculture loans and insurance possible, among a myriad of other critical functions. FHLBNY must always be there for our members, and I look forward to working with the Board and management to ensure the FHLBNY remains a dependable partner for our members and the communities we serve,” said Mr. Kilbourne.“The Federal Home Loan Bank System has provided more than $9 billion in grants to create affordable housing over time. Last year alone, FHLBNY made more than $150 million in funding available for housing and community development initiatives across our region. I am proud of this legacy and will endeavor to find new and creative ways to have even greater impact.”

“Chair-elect Kilbourne brings a true commitment to bringing together private and public partners to drive growth and create opportunities to his role as Board Chair,” said Adam Goldstein, President and CEO of the FHLBNY.“I know that, under his leadership, the Board will remain focused on our mission to provide members with reliable liquidity in support of housing and local economic development in the communities we serve. I also thank our current Chair, Chris Martin, who is retiring from the Board at year-end, for his many contributions to our cooperative across more than a decade of service. Chris is truly dedicated to supporting and strengthening the FHLBNY, and we will continue to benefit from his commitment for years to come.”

Mr. Kilbourne is a Managing Director of the Financial Services Volunteer Corps (“FSVC”), a not-for-profit, private-public partnership that helps to build sound financial systems in transition and emerging market countries. As a member of FSVC's executive management team, he has extensive experience working to strengthen central banking capabilities, and to develop commercial banking systems and securities markets. Mr. Kilbourne is an officer of FSVC serving as Secretary of the Corporation. Mr. Kilbourne previously served in various positions in New York State Government focused on affordable housing and urban policy, and later as Vice President of the Financial Services Forum, a public-policy organization composed of CEOs from the largest, most diversified financial services institutions based in the United States.

Mr. Kilbourne is a Trustee of the Wright Family Foundation in Schenectady, New York, which has a focus on neighborhood revitalization and affordable housing. In recent years the foundation has made strategic grants as the foundation for the financing stack of successful affordable housing projects, including





Bethesda House of Schenectady's Cara House, which created 26 permanent supportive housing apartments and 16 emergency beds;



Hillside View I, creating 58 new affordable housing units done in conjunction with the new building for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Schenectady, where Mr. Kilbourne serves on the Board of Directors; and

YWCA NorthEastern NY's Harbor House project, which will create 54 affordable units of housing; and the forthcoming Schenectady Community Action Program Campus, which will create 60 units of affordable housing.



Mr. Kilbourne played a critical role in local efforts leading to the 2020 formation of Better Community Neighborhoods, Inc. (“BCNi”), the Schenectady area's leading non-profit housing and community development organization. These efforts resulted in the only merger of two small, neighborhood preservation companies in New York State into a multi-county, regionally focused organization that provides a broad spectrum of critical housing resources to individuals and families throughout the region. He currently serves as President of BCNi's Board of Directors.

Mr. Kilbourne holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Tufts University, and a master's degree in international Affairs from Georgetown University.