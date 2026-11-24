MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure Under Scrutiny: Were Risk Warnings Adequate? UP Fintech's annual reports said fines and confiscation of gains "may" follow licensing failures in China, while the lawsuit alleges the conduct that drew roughly $59.7 million in CSRC sanctions was already under way

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt examines the SEC disclosure adequacy of risk warnings issued by UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) and notifies investors that a securities class action is pending on behalf of purchasers of TIGR securities between April 22, 2024 and June 2, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

THE CASE: Chinese regulators imposed roughly $59.7 million in combined penalties and confiscations on UP Fintech subsidiaries. The charge was behind a $26.9 million Q1 2026 net loss, compared with $30.4 million in net income a year earlier, and TIGR ADSs closed at $4.67 on June 3, 2026, down approximately $1.17, or about 20%, from roughly $5.84 before the disclosures. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: December 28, 2026.

UP Fintech SEC Disclosure Adequacy: What the Form 20-F Warned

SEC filings stated that UP Fintech "may not be able to obtain or maintain all necessary licenses, permits and approvals" for activities "especially in China or otherwise related to PRC residents." The same disclosures warned that the Company "may be subject to fines, confiscation of the gains derived from our non-compliant activities." According to the complaint, substantially similar language ran in Form 20-F annual reports filed in April 2024, April 2025, and April 2026.

Disclosure Gaps Alleged

The complaint challenges the warnings on several fronts:



Conditional framing: Penalties, fines, and confiscation were presented as outcomes that "may" occur, while plaintiffs allege illegal activity in China was continuing when the warnings were issued.

Licensing cast as interpretation: Disclosure language indicated authorities "may take the position" that licenses were required, even as the same filings acknowledged the CSRC's December 30, 2022 notice stating that cross-border business for mainland investors constituted illegal securities operations.

Rectification overstated: The filings described cooperation with the CSRC 1230 Notice, which required the Company to stop soliciting new mainland customers, and the lawsuit asserts these descriptions overstated rectification efforts. Repeated, not updated: The last repetition came in the annual report filed April 24, 2026, just 28 days before the CSRC Beijing Bureau sanctions were announced.

RMB 411.2 Million in Sanctions: The Regulatory Reality

A May 22, 2026 Form 6-K reported that the CSRC Beijing Bureau found certain subsidiaries had conducted unlicensed cross-border securities business and illegal fund and futures activities in mainland China. The sanctions matched categories the filings had framed as possibilities: fines, through RMB 308.1 million in administrative penalties, and confiscation, through RMB 103.1 million in illegal income. Mainland China retail client assets made up approximately 10% of total client assets as of year-end 2025, the filing stated.

Plaintiffs contend that describing a risk as a possibility offers little protection when, as alleged, the conduct behind it was already under way.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. The complaint alleges UP Fintech described fines and confiscation as possibilities while the mainland business that drew those sanctions was continuing. TIGR investors deserve to know whether those warnings told the full story." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the TIGR Lawsuit

Q: How much did TIGR stock drop? A: On May 22, 2026, the stock fell a sharp $1.48 per ADS, roughly a decline of 25.3% following the Company's disclosure that the CSRC Beijing Bureau found its subsidiaries had conducted unlicensed cross-border securities business in mainland China and imposed penalties and confiscations totaling approximately RMB 411.2 million, and continued after first quarter 2026 results reflecting those charges. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the TIGR lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges UP Fintech made materially false or misleading statements in its Form 20-F annual reports filed during the Class Period regarding its legal and regulatory risk in China and its efforts to rectify prior CSRC findings. When the CSRC Beijing Bureau's findings of unlicensed cross-border securities business and the resulting penalties were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did UP Fintech allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from April 22, 2024 to June 2, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I submit my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my TIGR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence. TIGR ADSs trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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