MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Qlarant Foundation will work with AWS to expand AI assisted medical records review program

Easton, MD, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlarant Foundation has been awarded $25,000 in unrestricted funding from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support its efforts to further develop and distribute its TENEXai program, designed to ingest large amounts of healthcare information to support Medicaid and other healthcare review programs. This funding enables Qlarant to continue its development and usage to revolutionize the records review process. AWS support is based on the innovative and unique nature of Qlarant's technology and its impact on mission-critical goals, as well as clearly defined outcomes and milestones.

“Medical Records Review is just one of the many challenges facing Medicaid today” said Holly Pu, vice president at Qlarant and leader of the TENEXai initiative.“Healthcare reviewers should spend their time applying expertise and judgment-not searching hundreds of pages for the evidence they need. AWS gives us the opportunity to present how TENEXai can scale an AI-assisted approach that keeps reviewers in control, connects results to source evidence, and adapts to the policy and workflow requirements of each program.”

The volume of documents under review continues to grow as healthcare delivery becomes more complex, while agencies face ongoing staffing constraints and the need to retain proper information. The AWS award will help develop improvements in several categories for Medicaid agencies, including Hospice, Home Health, Dental, Behavioral Health, Personal Care and Durable medical Equipment reviews. The result: reviewers can focus on analysis and decision making rather than manual document search.

“At AWS, we've always celebrated the nonprofit sector's innovative spirit,” said Rick Buettner, Managing Director of Global Nonprofits at AWS.“The organizations we support are pushing further than ever before by ensuring their systems are human led and AI-enabled. They're advancing climate science, helping communities build financial resilience, and ensuring programs adapt as needs change. These mission-driven organizations show what's possible when generative and agentic AI are grounded in real-world impact. We're proud to support their dedication and be even a portion of their success story.”

Over 85,000 nonprofit organizations worldwide use AWS to increase their impact and advance mission goals. Through multiple programs tailored specifically to the nonprofit community, AWS can enable nonprofits of all sizes to overcome barriers to technology adoption, while enhancing the scale, performance, and capabilities of mission operations.

For more information on AWS for Nonprofits, visit aws.amazon.com/government-education/nonprofits/

About Qlarant

Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse, improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Qlarant provides customized solutions for state, federal and commercial industries across the nation. Qlarant has a 50-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation's most important programs. Headquartered in Easton, MD, Qlarant has offices throughout the country and employs over 600 people. Qlarant is a five-time winner of the Best Places to Work award.

The Qlarant Foundation- philanthropic arm of Qlarant -- stays true to its mission of improving the health of individuals and communities through its investments and initiatives including grants, capacity building, corporate responsibility and partnerships. The organization has provided over $8 million in grants to charities throughout the country.

For more information, visit or contact ...

Attachment

Holly Pu, Qlarant Vice President of Product Development

CONTACT: Pat Boos Qlarant 410-819-3553...