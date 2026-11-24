Titlan to participate at the I/ITSEC 2026 from November 30 – December 3, 2026, in Orlando, FL (Booth #321)

NEW YORK and NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) ("T3 Defense" or the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary Tiltan Software Engineering Ltd., will launch TOPS-NX Studio and SILOS, expanding its simulation portfolio across sensor development, AI training and autonomous systems testing. The products help customers validate performance earlier, manage development costs and prioritize field-test investment.

Tiltan will showcase TOPS-NX Studio and SILOS at the I/ITSEC 2026 event from November 30 to December 3, 2026, in Orlando, FL (Booth #321).







TOPS-NX Studio is a physics-based, no-code application combining sensor simulation and synthetic data generation. It enables teams to evaluate sensor designs, generate AI training imagery and explore rare events or extreme conditions when real-world data collection is difficult, costly or unsafe.

SILOS is an open, real-time software-in-the-loop (SIL) and hardware-in-the-loop (HWIL) platform for testing AI and autonomous systems. From individual systems to multiple interacting systems, it helps developers identify performance gaps and validate changes before committing field-test resources.

The products share content libraries and databases, allowing customers to reuse scenarios and assets across development workflows. Together, they broaden T3 Defense's offering through Tiltan, connecting sensor development, AI training and system validation.

“Through Tiltan, we are expanding T3 Defense's portfolio to address customer needs across sensor development, AI training and autonomous systems validation,” said Menny Shalom, CEO of T3 Defense.“These launches broaden our offering and help customers make more informed development investments by moving more testing and validation into the lab. By connecting these capabilities, we can support customers across more stages of development, helping them identify performance gaps earlier and focus field-test budgets where they deliver the greatest value. For T3 Defense, this represents an opportunity to deepen customer relationships and expand the range of development needs we can serve.”

“Field trials are essential, but they cannot safely or practically cover every situation a system may encounter,” said Ehud Shafir, CEO of Tiltan.“Engineers and AI developers need ways to investigate those gaps, while managers need evidence to decide where to invest development budgets. TOPS-NX Studio and SILOS bring more of that work into the lab, enabling teams to make decisions earlier and focus field trials where they add the most value.”

About T3 Defense Inc.

T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) is a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses involved in national security programs. It focuses on manufacturers with strong customer relationships and solid order backlogs, often capacity- and resource-constrained, in specialized areas such as drones and autonomous vehicles, counter-drone systems, advanced manufacturing, tactical robotics, and AI software and system integration. Through disciplined acquisitions, centralized capital and strategy, and decentralized day-to-day operations, T3 Defense aims to strengthen essential defense capabilities and build long-term value. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected capabilities, performance, utilization and benefits of the T3 AI Data Center; its expected use by Rimon and availability to additional subsidiaries or to businesses the Company may acquire; the estimated replacement value of the equipment; the security, resiliency and connectivity of the hosting facility; and the Company's growth and acquisition strategy. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that the T3 AI Data Center does not deliver the anticipated operational, engineering or financial benefits; that stated compute figures are theoretical peak values that may not be achieved in actual workloads; that the estimated replacement value, which is based on public list prices, differs from actual cost or fair value; that additional subsidiaries do not adopt the platform; dependence on third-party hosting, connectivity, hardware and software providers, and the risk of service interruptions, cybersecurity incidents or data loss; technological obsolescence of computing hardware; hosting, power and operating costs; competitive and geopolitical conditions, including conditions in Israel; the Company's liquidity and capital resources; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; the integration of acquired businesses; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

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