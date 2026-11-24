MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gildan investors who bought before a June 2026 short report alleged roughly $500 million in pulled-forward sales may still seek recovery, even if they have since sold

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt announces that a securities class action has been filed against Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL). YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU purchased Gildan securities between February 19, 2025 and June 15, 2026 and lost money on that investment. Submit your information or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

Gildan shares that closed at $61.97 on June 15, 2026 ended the next session at $50.34, a loss of $11.63 per share in one day. The drop came after a short seller alleged that about $500 million in revenue had been pulled forward from 2026, and plaintiffs contend insiders knew of the channel stuffing long before shareholders did. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by December 14, 2026.

Alleged Concealment Red Flags Insiders Knew Before Investors

The action alleges the warning signs were visible inside Gildan well before the market saw them. A customer quoted in the June 16, 2026 Jehoshaphat Research report said quarter-end requests to take extra units began near the end of the first quarter of 2024. The customer said these requests came "probably every quarter for sure," and that the pressure came from "Gildan exclusively."

The same report described one distributor "sitting on over six months of unpaid Gildan product" right after Christmas. It also pointed to disproportionate receivables at each successive quarter end and the reported resignations of all three seniormost members of the Ethics and Fraud Compliance Committee after the 2024 board overhaul. According to the filing, investors were told none of this, and Gildan's same-day response simply reiterated its fiscal 2026 guidance.

Investor Rights for Gildan Purchasers Under the Exchange Act



Selling does not end eligibility. Investors who bought GIL during the Class Period and later sold at a loss may still qualify.

Any class member may seek to lead the case. The Northern District of New York will generally favor the applicant with the largest financial interest.

Taking no action now generally keeps you in the class. Absent class members may share in any recovery without serving as lead plaintiff.

NYSE purchases count regardless of residence. Canadian and other non-U.S. holders who bought GIL on the New York Stock Exchange are generally covered. You choose your counsel. Investors may contact any firm, and the court may later appoint a single lead counsel.

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public. Customers allegedly fielded quarter-end requests from Gildan as early as 2024, yet the lawsuit contends shareholders did not learn of the practice until a short seller's report in June 2026," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of SueWallSt.

Act now. Click here to learn more or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GIL Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the GIL investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased GIL stock or securities between February 19, 2025 and June 15, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the GIL lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Gildan Activewear Inc. made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period about the effectiveness of its internal controls and about its reported net sales, which plaintiffs contend were inflated by a channel stuffing scheme. When a June 16, 2026 short seller report alleging that Gildan had stuffed distributors with roughly $500 million in excess product was disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the GIL class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.