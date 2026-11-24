MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SQM shares fell 5.52% after third-quarter adjusted EPS came in $0.12 below Wall Street's forecast and revenue fell roughly $110 million short. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating on behalf of investors who lost money.

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street was looking for $2.03 per share. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) reported third-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.91, and its shares fell 5.52% on the miss. If you bought SQM and are holding a loss from that sell-off, you may have rights worth reviewing now. Shareholders in that position are encouraged to share their SQM trading details here, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

SQM missed on both earnings and revenue. Adjusted EPS came in $0.12 below consensus, roughly 5.9% short. Revenue of $2.11 billion trailed the $2.22 billion analysts had projected, a gap of about $110 million, or close to 5%.

At least seven financial outlets reported the 5.52% decline, including Investing.com, Seeking Alpha, and MarketScreener. Both shortfalls were measured against Wall Street analyst consensus. Levi & Korsinsky has opened an investigation on behalf of SQM investors who lost money in the sell-off.

SQM shareholders who lost money are encouraged to find out whether they may be eligible to recover or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SQM Investigation

Q: How much did SQM stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 5.52% after the Company reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.91, against a $2.03 consensus, and revenue of $2.11 billion, against $2.22 billion expected. Investors who purchased SQM shares and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the SQM investigation? A: Investors who purchased SQM stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do SQM investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my SQM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought SQM and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence. SQM's American Depositary Shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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