MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Promise vs. Reality: The O-I Glass Performance Gap. The lawsuit alleges O-I Glass promised a $1.45 billion 2027 EBITDA target and accelerating Fit to Win savings while delays, higher-than-expected expenses, and European energy pressures allegedly went undisclosed

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt highlights the promise-reality gap at the center of alleged securities fraud claims against O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI). A class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased OI common stock between March 14, 2025 and July 28, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

The promise was a $1.45 billion 2027 EBITDA "commitment" and 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $1.25 billion to $1.3 billion. The reality came after the market closed on July 28, 2026, when O-I Glass substantially reduced its 2026 adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance and realigned its 2027 targets, and OI shares fell from $9.06 to $7.70, about 15%. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: December 28, 2026.

The O-I Glass Promise: More Savings, Unchanged Targets

At its March 14, 2025 Investor Day, the Company projected a "clear path" from its $1.45 billion 2027 EBITDA goal to $1.65 billion by 2029, driven by its Fit to Win cost program. By February 2026, management had reported $300 million in 2025 benefits, raised the cumulative savings target to at least $750 million (about 15% of the cost base), and said European excess capacity actions would be completed in the first half of 2026.

Promise vs. Actual: By the Numbers



2027 EBITDA: At least $1.45 billion promised and reaffirmed in February 2026; realigned on July 28, 2026.

2026 adjusted EBITDA: $1.25 billion to $1.3 billion projected, representing up to 7% growth; substantially reduced less than six months later.

2026 adjusted EPS: Revised to $1.00 to $1.50 on April 28, 2026, as the Company cited higher global energy costs and additional net price pressure in Europe.

Fit to Win: At least $275 million in 2026 savings targeted; the program allegedly faced delayed savings and higher-than-expected expenses. Free cash flow: Projected to strengthen in 2026; guidance substantially reduced in July 2026.

"O-I Glass raised its Fit to Win savings target and reaffirmed its 2027 EBITDA goal in February 2026, and the lawsuit alleges that known pressures on those projections were not disclosed. Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the O-I Glass Promise-Reality Gap

The complaint contends that while these targets were being reaffirmed, Fit to Win was experiencing delays in achieving targeted cost savings, higher-than-expected expenses, and operational disruptions that materially offset its benefits. Plaintiffs further allege that continued competitive and energy-cost pressures in Europe, following the expiration of favorable energy contracts, were not disclosed.

According to the lawsuit, these omissions caused investors to buy OI shares at artificially inflated prices. The action seeks damages for Class Period purchasers who lost money as the projections were reset.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the OI Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the OI lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges O-I Glass, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its 2026 financial outlook, the progress and cost savings of its Fit to Win initiative, and competitive and energy-cost pressures affecting its European operations during the Class Period. When the Company substantially reduced its 2026 adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance and realigned its 2027 Investor Day financial targets on July 28, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did O-I Glass allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from March 14, 2025 to July 28, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the OI class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Western Division, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my OI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, such cases are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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