(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMSTERDAM, November 24, 2026 – Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 2:20 p.m. to 2:55 p.m. CET / 8:20 a.m. to 8:55 a.m. EST at Goldman Sachs 18th Annual Industrials & Autos Week.
To watch the live session, visit the following webcast link:
Details for watching the fireside chat are also available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website. For those unable to attend the live session, a recorded replay will be accessible following the event.
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About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit .
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For more information, contact:
Fernão SILVEIRA +1 947 252 3969 –...
Nathalie ROUSSEL +33 6 87 77 41 82 –...
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