MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Liquidity Services shareholders who lost money in the selloff after a $106.4 million fiscal fourth-quarter revenue report may be able to seek recovery for potential securities law violations, even if they have already sold their LQDT shares

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) shares dropped after the Company reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $106.4 million, down approximately 10% year over year. That loss hit investors who sold after the drop and investors who are still holding. If you lost money, you may have legal rights, and Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of affected investors. LQDT shareholders who suffered losses are encouraged to check your eligibility to recover LQDT losses now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Selling your shares after the decline does not give up your rights. Eligibility turns on when you bought LQDT and the losses that followed, not on whether the shares are still in your account.

There is no cost to have your LQDT losses reviewed, and no minimum loss is required to participate. Submitting your information does not commit you to any further action.

Investors who lost money on Liquidity Services shares can submit your LQDT loss details for review or reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 |

Frequently Asked Questions About the LQDT Investigation

Q: How much did LQDT stock drop? A: Shares opened down roughly 19.17% on November 19, 2026, after the Company disclosed fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $106.4 million, down approximately 10% year over year. Investors who purchased shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the LQDT investigation? A: Investors who purchased LQDT stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do LQDT investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if my LQDT losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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