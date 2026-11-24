MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Featuring dual-gas protection, ETL Listed safety certification, early gas detection at or below 10% LEL, and a 10-year sealed battery

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SITERWELL, a provider of home safety solutions, introduces the GS830A 2-in-1 Carbon Monoxide and Natural Gas Alarm, designed to protect households from two potentially dangerous gas hazards with a single device.

Unlike conventional carbon monoxide alarms, the GS830A detects both carbon monoxide (CO) and natural gas (methane) to provide dual-gas protection in one compact unit. With advanced sensing technology, updated safety standards, and long-lasting battery power, the GS830A offers a practical way to improve home safety as the holiday season approaches.









2-in-1 Protection: Carbon Monoxide + Natural Gas

Carbon monoxide and natural gas pose different but serious household risks. Carbon monoxide is an invisible, odorless toxic gas produced by malfunctioning fuel-burning appliances, while natural gas leaks can create fire and explosion hazards.

The GS830A combines both detection capabilities in a single alarm, eliminating the need for separate CO and natural gas detectors in suitable residential applications.

Dedicated GAS and CO indicators, along with distinct audible and visual alerts, enable homeowners to quickly identify potential hazards and take appropriate action.

For households using gas stoves, furnaces, or water heaters, the GS830A provides an additional layer of protection and peace of mind.









Advanced Safety Standards with ETL Listed Certification

The GS830A is among the first combination gas alarms designed to meet UL 1484 6th Edition and UL 2034 5th Edition requirements with ETL Listed certification.

These recognized safety standards for combustible gas and carbon monoxide alarm performance reinforce SITERWELL's commitment to product reliability and household safety.

Early Natural Gas Detection at or Below 10% LEL

Equipped with advanced MEMS sensing technology, the GS830A is engineered to trigger natural gas alerts at or below 10% of the Lower Explosive Limit (LEL) for methane, enabling homeowners to respond as gas concentrations rise.

Its sensing system is engineered to minimize interference from common household substances, while automatic calibration and moisture-resistant treatment ensure stable everyday performance.









10-Year Sealed Battery for Long-Lasting Protection

The GS830A features a built-in, non-replaceable battery designed to provide up to 10 years of power, eliminating routine battery replacement during its service life.

Its cordless design requires no dedicated power outlet, allowing easy installation in suitable indoor residential locations.









Additional features include seven-day alarm memory, test and silence controls, and optional Bluetooth connectivity for nearby access to battery status and alarm history through a compatible mobile app.

Discover SITERWELL Black Friday Deals

This Black Friday, SITERWELL is offering special promotions across its home safety and smart home product lineup. Find holiday savings on smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, smart home devices, and more.

Shop the SITERWELL Black Friday Sale:

Availability

The SITERWELL GS830A 2-in-1 Carbon Monoxide and Natural Gas Alarm is available in Standard and Bluetooth versions through the official SITERWELL online store.

Official Store:

Amazon:

The GS830A should be installed according to its user manual and applicable local requirements. It does not replace required smoke alarms.

About SITERWELL

SITERWELL develops home safety and smart home solutions that help households create safer, more comfortable living environments. Its product portfolio includes smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, combination alarms, and smart home devices.

With a focus on safety, reliability, and practical innovation, SITERWELL is committed to making home protection easier and more accessible.

For more information, visit .

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