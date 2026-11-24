MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Spherical Superalloy Powder Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global spherical superalloy powder market is expected to reach an estimated $728 million by 2035, up from $599 million in 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2027 to 2035. Market growth is being driven by rising aerospace demand, advances in additive manufacturing technology, and expanding use across a variety of end-use industries.

The future of the global spherical superalloy powder market looks promising, with opportunities in the aerospace, nuclear energy, and oil industry markets.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the type category, Ni-based alloy will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to its superior strength, temperature resistance, and corrosion resistance.

Within the application category, aerospace will remain the largest segment over the forecast period, supported by increasing aircraft and engine production and the growing adoption of additive manufacturing. In terms of regions, APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and expanding aerospace manufacturing.

Emerging Trends in the Spherical Superalloy Powder Market

The market is expanding beyond its traditional aerospace base as suppliers improve particle-size control, incorporate recycled materials, automate production, and provide more comprehensive performance data. By 2027, competitive differentiation will increasingly depend on powder consistency, qualification support, digital traceability, and sustainable production.



Additive Manufacturing: Growth in powder-bed fusion for commercial and military aircraft components is increasing demand for powders with fine, tightly controlled particle-size distributions.

Sustainability: Suppliers are improving inert-gas recovery, powder reuse, and recycled-material content to reduce carbon emissions and production costs.

Supplier Diversification: Defense procurement policies in North America and Europe are encouraging regional sourcing. Local atomization can shorten lead times and reduce freight risks, although new-supplier qualification remains lengthy.

Process Automation and Quality Analysis: In-line particle-size analysis, automated sieving, and digital quality systems are improving shipment conformity, batch release, and traceability. High-Purity Grades: Stricter purity and quality requirements for turbine, medical, and other high-temperature applications are creating opportunities for differentiated premium powders.

Recent Developments in the Spherical Superalloy Powder Market

Recent investments, partnerships, technology launches, government support, and recycling programs reflect growing demand for qualified aerospace powders and more resilient supply chains.



In January 2025, Carpenter Technology announced a $100 million investment to expand specialty and superalloy production capacity at its Reading, Pennsylvania facility.

In March 2025, Safran and Aubert & Duval announced a partnership to qualify additively manufactured aerospace components, supporting demand for specialized and certified nickel and superalloy powders.

In 2025, EOS launched the M 290 2.0 additive manufacturing system, improving the build rate of certain components by 50% and supporting broader superalloy adoption.

In June 2025, the U.S. Department of Defense awarded $12.5 million to support domestic additive manufacturing systems, despite continuing cost and throughput challenges. Closed-loop recycling initiatives are targeting the recovery of 90% or more of powder feedstock, improving material efficiency, sustainability, and competitiveness.

Suppliers that provide detailed raw-material, process, and performance documentation will be best positioned to serve aerospace, space, and industrial customers. Technology qualification remains the principal barrier to broader market participation.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Spherical Superalloy Powder Market

Demand is shifting from aerospace prototyping toward qualified, repeat-use production. The most attractive opportunities are linked to certified powders, localized supply chains, recycling, and application-specific technical support.



Aerospace Propulsion Systems: Repeat production of additively manufactured fuel nozzles and engine components will increase demand for powders that consistently meet OEM specifications.

Industrial and Energy Turbines: Rising global energy demand and investment in efficient turbine systems will support greater use of superalloy powder components with improved durability and repair performance.

Premium Recycled Powders: Customers are showing greater willingness to pay for recycled content when powder performance and qualification standards are maintained.

Localized Supply Chains: North American and European defense and aerospace programs are supporting regional atomization, testing, and manufacturing to reduce import dependence. Application Optimization: Suppliers can strengthen repeat business by aligning powder characteristics with printer parameters and process-control standards, including ASTM F3303.

Domestic defense and aerospace manufacturing is expected to provide the strongest near-term opportunities. Testing, qualification assistance, and supply-chain integration can offer an additional competitive advantage.

Spherical Superalloy Powder Market Drivers and Challenges

Market growth is supported by aerospace production, additive manufacturing adoption, product innovation, energy-efficiency requirements, and improved production systems. Key constraints include high production costs, rigorous qualification requirements, raw-material risk, and increasing sustainability obligations.

Market Drivers



Aerospace Demand: Higher aircraft production and demand for more efficient gas-turbine engines are increasing superalloy powder consumption. Global passenger airline traffic rose 10.4% in 2024, supporting fleet expansion and engine demand.

Additive Manufacturing: Advances in powder flowability, packing density, process repeatability, and industry standards are expanding additive manufacturing into safety-critical aerospace and medical applications.

Product Innovation: Research into creep resistance, fatigue performance, gas atomization, and plasma spheroidization is improving powder quality for high-temperature energy and hypersonic systems.

Energy Efficiency: Near-net-shape fabrication, reduced material waste, and internal cooling-channel designs support more efficient aviation and power-generation systems. Global electricity demand increased by 4% in 2025. Production Efficiency: Automation, real-time process control, quality assurance, and powder-management systems are reducing batch variation, improving yield, and supporting higher-volume production.

Market Challenges



High Production Costs: Vacuum and inert-gas production, particle-size control, and material characterization require significant investment. Nickel and cobalt supply risks can further increase costs and barriers to entry.

Qualification and Quality Constraints: Aerospace and energy customers require extensive validation of oxygen content, flowability, fatigue performance, and structural integrity. Minor batch variations can affect deposition quality and component reliability. Supply-Chain and Sustainability Requirements: Geopolitical risks, raw-material availability, emissions reporting, regional sourcing, and lifecycle expectations are increasing near-term compliance costs.

Long-term success will depend on delivering reliable, certified, application-focused powders at competitive prices while meeting traceability, quality, and environmental requirements.

Leading Spherical Superalloy Powder Market Companies

Market participants compete through product quality, manufacturing expansion, R&D investment, infrastructure development, and value-chain integration. Companies profiled in the report include:



Beijing Youxinglian Nonferrous Metals

Ningbo CAEP-Lituo Superfine Materials

Funcmater

Tekna Heraeus

Country Wise Outlook for the Spherical Superalloy Powder Market

Regional market development is being shaped by aerospace localization, additive manufacturing investment, critical-material policies, recycling, and tighter process control.



United States: Domestic superalloy powder capacity is expected to expand from 2025 to 2027. ATI announced plans in January 2025 for a second Pennsylvania production plant, with the first plant expected to begin production in 2028.

China: Government support for advanced metal materials and increased C919 aircraft production are expected to accelerate domestic superalloy powder research and manufacturing.

Germany: EOS and Siemens expanded their additive manufacturing collaboration in May 2025 across software, automation, and integrated production systems, strengthening European traceability and process control.

India: The February 2025 collaboration between Hindustan Aeronautics and Safran to manufacture aero engines, together with India's?1.27 trillion defense industry in 2023-24, supports the development of domestic specialist alloy powder capacity. Japan: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Japan's Industrial Technology Development Organization used additive manufacturing for gas-turbine components in 2025, supporting demand for powder-based manufacturing and repair applications.

Report Features



Market size estimates in terms of value.

Historical trend analysis from 2019 to 2026 and forecasts from 2027 to 2035.

Regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Assessment of growth opportunities by type, application, and region. Strategic analysis covering M&A, product development, the competitive landscape, and Porter's Five Forces.

Key Questions Addressed



What are the most promising growth opportunities by type, application, and region?

Which segments and regions are expected to grow fastest, and why?

What factors are shaping market dynamics, risks, and competitive threats?

Which emerging trends and changing customer requirements will influence demand?

What recent developments and strategic initiatives are being pursued by leading companies?

What substitution risks could affect market share? How has M&A activity influenced the industry during the last eight years?

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