MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Klarna's third-quarter 2026 loss of $0.19 per share exceeded analyst expectations, prompting several firms to lower their price targets. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of KLAR shareholders who lost money

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR) reported a third-quarter 2026 loss of $0.19 per share, approximately 27% wider than the $0.15 loss analysts expected. Shares subsequently declined following analyst price-target reductions. If your KLAR position lost value on this earnings miss, you may have legal rights. Shareholders who lost money are encouraged to submit their KLAR losses for review now, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The bottom-line results disappointed despite stronger revenue and transaction-margin growth. Third-quarter revenue reached $1.009 billion, up 12% year over year and ahead of consensus, while transaction-margin dollars climbed 32% to $371 million. Nevertheless, Klarna reported a $65 million net loss, or $0.19 per share, exceeding the commonly reported analyst estimate of a $0.15 loss by $0.04.

Analyst coverage shifted after the report, with several firms lowering their price targets following the report. Analysts cited softer fourth-quarter guidance, slower international growth, European macroeconomic headwinds, and complexity surrounding Klarna's business and financing strategy. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of KLAR investors who suffered losses.

Lost money on KLAR after the third-quarter earnings miss? Start your free KLAR loss evaluation or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the KLAR Investigation

Q: How much did KLAR stock drop? A: KLAR shares declined after Klarna Group plc disclosed a third-quarter 2026 loss of approximately $0.19 per share, wider than the roughly $0.13 to $0.15 loss analysts expected, along with a $65 million net loss for the quarter. Investors who purchased shares at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Klarna Group plc made materially misleading statements or omissions regarding its financial performance, U.S. transaction margins, and path to sustainable profitability, including its financial outlook in light of a third-quarter 2026 loss per share that exceeded analyst expectations and below-consensus fourth-quarter revenue guidance.

Q: When did Klarna Group plc allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before the corrective disclosure that allegedly caused investors to purchase securities at inflated prices.

Q: What do KLAR investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my KLAR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought KLAR and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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