MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The lawsuit alleges Everest assured investors its post-2020 casualty book was conservatively reserved, while a timeline of disclosure events ultimately produced roughly $2.2 billion in reserve charges and an 11.4% one-day drop

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE: EG) common stock between February 8, 2024 and October 27, 2025 that a securities class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. See if you could be eligible to recover or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

October 31, 2024: EG down 6.4%; January 10, 2025: down 4.1%; October 28, 2025: down $39.07 per share, or 11.4%, from $343.98 to $304.91. Investors have until December 28, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

February to August 2024: Three Rounds of Reassurance

The filing states that the class period opens February 8, 2024, when management framed a fresh casualty reserve increase as a legacy problem tied to accident years 2016 through 2019. In April, management said a review of reserves "across the board" had not altered its view, adding "steady as she goes." By August, asked again about accident years 2020 through 2023, management said its "picks are holding" and "we're standing tight."

The Everest Disclosure Timeline: Warning Signs Multiply

It is alleged that those assurances unraveled in stages, with each announcement adding pressure on the next:



October 30, 2024: Third quarter results said U.S. casualty loss activity had "definitely spiked" and that the annual casualty reserve review was underway.

December 3, 2024: Everest disclosed, without explanation, that the former head of its Insurance segment had resigned as Chairman of Everest Global Insurance.

January 8, 2025: The Company unexpectedly announced the departure of its chief executive.

January 27, 2025: Everest announced a $1.7 billion reserve charge, roughly $1.3 billion of it tied to U.S. casualty accident years 2020 through 2024, the same recent years management had described as conservatively reserved. October 27, 2025: Everest reported $478 million in net unfavorable prior year reserve development, a $1.2 billion adverse development cover, and the transfer of renewal rights on roughly $2 billion in annual premiums to AIG.

Nine Months to a Second Reserve Charge

On January 28, 2025, new leadership said the "decisive reserve action turns the page on issues surrounding our U.S. casualty portfolios." Management went on to tell investors in May and July 2025 that reserve bookings were "holding well" and that the Insurance division's reserve position was "adequate."

Less than three months after the last of those assurances, the October 27, 2025 disclosure attributed new adverse development principally to accident years 2022 through 2024. As set forth in the complaint, the second charge indicated that the January action had not resolved the casualty reserve deficiencies.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information in the nine months between the January 2025 reserve charge and the October 2025 disclosure. Shareholders allegedly heard that reserves were holding before a further $478 million in adverse development was reported." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the EG Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the EG lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Everest Group, Ltd. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the underwriting discipline, pricing, and reserve adequacy of its U.S. casualty insurance business during the Class Period. When Everest disclosed $478 million in net unfavorable prior year reserve development, a $1.2 billion adverse development cover, and the transfer of renewal rights for approximately $2 billion in annual premiums to AIG, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Everest allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 8, 2024 to October 27, 2025. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the EG class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do EG investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I provide my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my EG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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