MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global refrigerated warehousing and storage market is expected to reach an estimated $52.7 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2026 to 2035. Market growth is being driven by increasing demand for frozen and processed food products, the expansion of supermarket and hypermarket chains, and rising consumption of dairy, meat, and seafood products.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the type category, vapor compression is expected to record the highest growth over the forecast period due to its superior efficiency in temperature-controlled refrigeration systems.

Within the application category, meat is expected to experience the highest growth as demand increases for safe and reliable preserved meat storage solutions. North America is expected to witness the highest regional growth over the forecast period, supported by its strong cold chain infrastructure and established food distribution network.

Emerging Trends in the Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage Market



IoT and automation: Connected sensors, automated equipment, and real-time monitoring systems are improving temperature control, operational efficiency, traceability, and predictive maintenance.

Sustainable operations: Energy-efficient refrigeration, natural refrigerants, renewable energy, eco-friendly insulation, and optimized logistics are helping operators reduce costs and environmental impact.

Pharmaceutical cold chain growth: Demand for vaccines, biologics, and other temperature-sensitive medicines is increasing the need for validated facilities with precise monitoring and regulatory compliance.

E-commerce expansion: Online grocery and direct-to-consumer delivery models are supporting investment in regional distribution centers and micro-fulfillment facilities capable of rapid, temperature-controlled delivery. Advanced analytics and AI: Predictive tools are strengthening demand forecasting, inventory planning, route optimization, equipment maintenance, and warehouse responsiveness.

Collectively, these trends are creating smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable refrigerated storage networks while expanding service capabilities across food, pharmaceutical, and other temperature-sensitive supply chains.

Recent Developments in the Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage Market



Operators are expanding capacity to accommodate rising consumption of fresh produce, dairy products, frozen foods, meat, and other perishable goods.

Modern refrigeration systems and warehouse technologies are reducing energy use, improving inventory accuracy, and limiting product loss.

Integrated cold chain networks are expanding to support international food and pharmaceutical trade while maintaining product integrity in storage and transit.

Retailers and e-commerce platforms are increasing investment in strategically located facilities to improve delivery speed and product freshness. Companies are adopting natural refrigerants, solar power, and energy management systems to meet sustainability targets and regulatory requirements.

These developments are increasing cold storage capacity, improving supply chain performance, and supporting higher standards for product safety and sustainability.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage Market



Expansion in emerging markets: Investments in localized facilities and cold chain networks can address growing demand for perishable goods in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other developing regions.

Advanced temperature control: IoT-enabled sensors, automation, and real-time monitoring can improve temperature precision, reduce spoilage, and strengthen regulatory compliance.

Sustainable infrastructure: Renewable energy and energy-efficient refrigeration can lower operating costs, reduce emissions, and improve market differentiation.

Specialized pharmaceutical storage: Validated facilities for vaccines, biologics, and temperature-sensitive medicines offer attractive opportunities for qualified providers. Supply chain integration: Warehouse management systems, robotics, and automated material handling can improve throughput, accuracy, scalability, and responsiveness.

Companies that combine geographic expansion with specialized, technology-enabled, and sustainable services will be well positioned to capture new business and strengthen their competitive standing.

Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Advanced refrigeration, automation, and IoT systems are improving efficiency, monitoring, inventory management, and scalability.

Growth in fresh, frozen, and processed food consumption is increasing demand for reliable refrigerated storage and distribution.

Expansion of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors is supporting specialized storage for medicines, vaccines, and biologics.

International trade and increasingly complex supply chains require compliant cold storage capacity at production, transit, and distribution points. Sustainability initiatives are accelerating the adoption of energy-efficient systems, renewable energy, and lower-impact refrigerants.

Market Challenges



High infrastructure, equipment, maintenance, and energy costs can restrict market entry and capacity expansion.

Evolving food safety, environmental, and energy-efficiency regulations require continued investment in compliance. The energy-intensive nature of refrigeration creates pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions without compromising temperature performance.

Long-term market growth will depend on the industry's ability to balance capacity expansion and technological progress with cost control, regulatory compliance, and environmental responsibility.

Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage Market Companies

Market participants compete through service quality, facility expansion, R&D investment, infrastructure development, technology adoption, and integration across the cold chain. These strategies help companies address rising demand, improve efficiency, reduce costs, and expand their customer bases.

Companies profiled in the report include:



Americold Realty Trust

Lineage Logistics

United States Cold Storage, Inc.

NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics

Nichirei Logistics Group

Interstate Warehousing, Inc.

Frialsa Frigorificos

Constellation Cold Logistics

Superfrio Logistica Frigorificada VX Logistic Properties

Country Wise Outlook for the Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage Market



United States: Demand for fresh and frozen food, e-commerce fulfillment, and advanced cold chain logistics is supporting market growth. Investment is focused on automated facilities, IoT-enabled monitoring, traceability, energy-efficient refrigeration, and renewable energy.

China: Higher consumption of fresh produce, dairy, and meat is driving rapid infrastructure expansion. Government support for food safety and supply chain modernization, together with grocery e-commerce growth, is encouraging automated storage and more sustainable refrigeration systems.

Germany: Strict quality standards and strong food and pharmaceutical industries support demand for technologically advanced facilities. Robotics, automated storage, eco-friendly refrigeration, and energy management are central to continued market development.

India: Rising demand for fruits, vegetables, dairy, and meat, along with government efforts to reduce food waste, is accelerating cold chain investment. Affordable, scalable facilities with modern temperature controls, automation, and improved traceability represent key priorities. Japan: The market is supported by demand for high-quality food, medical supplies, and temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals. Robotics, IoT-enabled monitoring, energy-efficient refrigeration, and renewable energy investment remain important areas of development.

Features of the Global Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage Market Report



Market size estimates: Refrigerated warehousing and storage market estimates in terms of value ($B).

Trend and forecast analysis: Historical market trends from 2019 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2035.

Market analysis: Evaluation by type, temperature, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional analysis: Coverage of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Assessment of opportunities across technologies, temperature categories, applications, and regions.

Strategic analysis: Coverage of M&A, new product development, competitive positioning, and value chain opportunities. Competitive analysis: Evaluation of industry intensity using Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the most promising high-growth opportunities by type, temperature, application, and region?Which market categories are expected to grow fastest, and what factors are supporting that growth?Which region is expected to experience the fastest growth, and why?What factors are influencing market dynamics, business risks, and operating challenges?What competitive threats could affect market participants?Which emerging trends are reshaping refrigerated warehousing and storage?How are customer requirements changing?What developments are occurring, and which companies are leading them?Who are the major market participants, and what strategies are they pursuing?What competing technologies or services could threaten market share?What M&A activity has occurred during the past five years, and how has it affected the industry?

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